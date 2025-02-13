Congressmember Josh Gottheimer's New Portfolio Holdings

Quiver's Josh Gottheimer Strategy is an automated trading strategy that tracks the performance of stocks that are being held by U.S. Congressmember Josh Gottheimer (or their family).



This strategy is rebalanced when new trades or annual reports are reported. The strategy has returned 22.93% CAGR since inception, with a 0.42% return over the past week, 0.70% return over the past month, and 6.11% return over the past year.

Here is the latest update to the Quiver Josh Gottheimer Strategy:

MSFT: 67.32% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a +8.34% change to its position in MSFT since the last rebalance.

VOO: 18.04% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a +6.36% change to its position in VOO since the last rebalance.

SPY: 3.73% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a +1.51% change to its position in SPY since the last rebalance.

AAPL: 2.01% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a -1.09% change to its position in AAPL since the last rebalance.

META: 1.74% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a +0.87% change to its position in META since the last rebalance.

QQQ: 1.45% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a +0.46% change to its position in QQQ since the last rebalance.

AMZN: 1.25% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a -0.68% change to its position in AMZN since the last rebalance.

PAVE: 1.00% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a -7.59% change to its position in PAVE since the last rebalance.

IJH: 0.95% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a -4.42% change to its position in IJH since the last rebalance.

DIA: 0.60% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a +0.12% change to its position in DIA since the last rebalance.

HEDJ: 0.41% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a -2.59% change to its position in HEDJ since the last rebalance.

GS: 0.40% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a +0.18% change to its position in GS since the last rebalance.

JNJ: 0.39% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a -0.50% change to its position in JNJ since the last rebalance.

UAL: 0.38% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a -0.92% change to its position in UAL since the last rebalance.

TSLA: 0.35% position

The Josh Gottheimer Strategy has made a -0.03% change to its position in TSLA since the last rebalance.

