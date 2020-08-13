Congressman Tom Emmer to Lead First-Ever Crypto Town Hall

Minnesota congressman and chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Tom Emmer announced Thursday that next week he will lead the first cryptocurrency town hall to celebrate innovators leading the development of virtual currencies.

According to the announcement made on Emmerâs campaign website, the town hall is intended to encourage âpolitically-engaged votersâ to take part in the growing digital asset transformation as the election nears.

The event will feature leaders of the blockchain industry including Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, eToroâsÂ managing director Guy Hirsch, BitPay CEO Stephan Pair as well as Bloq co-founder and Chairman Matthew Roszak.

The announcement said that the panel will discuss âways to keep the United States on the cutting edge of innovation.â

Emmer is a member of the House Financial Services Committee, a ranking member of the Financial Technology Task Force, and co-chair of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus.

The town hall event is organized in partnership with the Chamber of Digital Commerce (CDC) PAC.

The town hall will be held virtually on Aug. 20 at 12:30 p.m ET and is open to the public.Â

You can register for the event here.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.