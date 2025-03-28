Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Robert Bresnahan Sold Over $138K In Alibaba Gr Hldgs Stock

March 27, 2025 records indicate that Representative Robert Bresnahan filed a sale of Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), valued between $138,054 and $1,020,000. According to the March filing, the transaction occurred on March 27, 2025.

Currently, Alibaba Gr Hldgs shares are trading down 2.37% at $132.42.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Robert Bresnahan made 264 stock trades totaling more than $628 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. New Common Stock. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Robert Bresnahan's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Intuit INTU STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-07 Credo Technology Group CRDO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-06 Tesla TSLA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-06 Sea SE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-05 Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-03-04

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

