Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Debbie Dingell Bought Over $15K In Walmart Stock

A report on April 2, 2025 shows that Representative Debbie Dingell from Michigan purchase stock in Walmart (NYSE:WMT), valued between $15,001 and $50,000. According to the April filing, the transaction occurred on April 2, 2025.

At the time of writing, Walmart shares are trading down 0.57% at $89.25.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the last three years, Debbie Dingell completed 22 stock transactions totaling more than $450 thousand. Meta Platforms and Service Properties Trust stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Debbie Dingell's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Government National $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-03-28 Walmart WMT STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-03-27 Federal National Mortgage $100,001 - $250,000 P 2025-01-15 Walt Disney DIS STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-01-15

To keep an eye on Debbie Dingell's trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DIS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.