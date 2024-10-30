Congressional Stock Sale: Representative Mark Green Sells NGL Energy Stock

In a new disclosure, Representative Mark E. Green reported the sale of $50,001 - $100,000 of $NGL, in a trade that took place on 10-16-2024. Since that trade was made, the stock has fallen approximately 6.9%.

NGL Energy Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NGL stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARK E. GREEN has traded it 11 times. They made 0 purchases and 11 sales worth up to $1,615,000 on 10/24, 10/16, 09/30, 09/17, 08/28, 08/05, 07/24, 07/01, 06/03, 05/10, 05/07.

NGL Energy Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of NGL Energy stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Background on $NGL Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that provides a variety of services focused primarily on the transportation and storage of liquid hydrocarbons and water solutions. The company operates in several key segments, including logistics and transportation, water solutions, crude oil services, and liquid hydrocarbons. NGL plays a crucial role in the supply chain for energy markets by transporting and storing crude oil, providing wastewater treatment services for oil and gas operations, and managing midstream logistics. Additionally, the company offers a range of services that support the energy industry, aiming to optimize efficiency and safety in operations. Through its diverse service offerings, NGL aims to address the needs of its customers while contributing to the overall energy infrastructure in North America.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.