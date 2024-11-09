Congressional Stock Purchase: Senator Markwayne Mullin Buys Stride Inc. Stock (LRN)

In a new disclosure, Senator Markwayne Mullin reported the purchase of $1,001 - $15,000 of $LRN, in a trade that took place on 07-30-2024. Since that trade was made, the stock has risen approximately 34.0%.

Stride Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LRN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $15,000 on 07/30.

Stride Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Stride Inc. insiders have traded $LRN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES JEAHO RHYU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 28,870 shares.

TODD GOLDTHWAITE (Managing Director) sold 8,028 shares.

Stride Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of Stride Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Should I Buy $LRN Stock?

The bull case for Stride Inc. ($LRN) hinges on its strong financial performance, marked by a notable 4.9% year-over-year revenue increase per enrollment and a remarkable 6.8% growth in Adult Learning revenue, which totaled $29.9 million. The Middle-High School segment also showcased impressive growth, with revenues soaring 20.3% to $151.0 million, fueled by high demand for Student-Centered Programs (SCP). Moreover, Stride's projected revenue range of $1.960 to $2.030 billion, reflecting an 8.6% growth at the midpoint, surpasses both internal forecasts and market consensus, indicating solid operational momentum. In contrast, the bear case emphasizes the company's financial vulnerabilities, including a 5.5% decrease in cash used in operations that fell short of expectations, alongside potential overvaluation concerns due to current multiples being significantly above historical averages and the broader Ed-Tech index. Furthermore, Stride faces considerable risks such as fluctuations in government funding, declining enrollment rates, and escalating competition, all of which could impact its financial stability and growth potential moving forward.

Background on $LRN Stock

Stride, Inc. (formerly known as K12 Inc.) is an education technology company that specializes in providing innovative online education solutions. The company primarily serves K-12 students, offering a variety of online schooling options, including full-time virtual schools and supplemental courses. Stride partners with school districts and educational institutions to deliver personalized learning experiences through its digital platforms and curricula designed to meet diverse learning needs. Additionally, Stride focuses on providing career readiness programs and advanced education opportunities to help students prepare for future success in a rapidly changing job market. Their mission centers around expanding access to quality educational resources and fostering a supportive learning environment for students nationwide.

