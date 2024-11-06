Congressional Stock Purchase: Representative William R. Keating Buys Amazon Stock

In a new disclosure, Representative William R. Keating reported the purchase of $1,001 - $15,000 of $AMZN, in a trade that took place on 10-31-2024. Since that trade was made, the stock has risen approximately 7.5%.

Amazon Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 10/31, 05/17 and 0 sales.

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 09/03, 08/21 and 0 sales.

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 06/03 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 08/21.

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 07/05 and 0 sales.

Amazon Insider Trading Activity

Amazon insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 10,268 shares.

JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has traded it 9 times. They made 0 purchases and 9 sales, selling 9,713,832 shares.

DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has traded it 19 times. They made 0 purchases and 19 sales, selling 51,202 shares.

DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has traded it 7 times. They made 0 purchases and 7 sales, selling 25,880 shares.

SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has traded it 8 times. They made 0 purchases and 8 sales, selling 6,491 shares.

BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 29,200 shares.

MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 15,260 shares.

ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales, selling 41,568 shares.

ADAM SELIPSKY (CEO Amazon Web Services) has traded it 8 times. They made 0 purchases and 8 sales, selling 13,616 shares.

Amazon Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,674 institutional investors add shares of Amazon stock to their portfolio, and 1,788 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Should I Buy $AMZN Stock?

The bull case for Amazon.com ($AMZN) is supported by a strong sales growth outlook, with total sales projected to rise by 12.6% to $168 billion in 4Q23, driven predominantly by robust performances in North America Retail and an impressive 17% growth in Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company is effectively enhancing its brand appeal through strategic partnerships and aggressive promotions, resulting in a significant 16% traffic increase during promotional events. Moreover, Amazon's expansion into high-margin sectors such as advertising and cloud services, along with growing Prime memberships, bodes well for long-term profitability and market share growth. Conversely, the bear case highlights several fundamental concerns, including disappointing retail performance and promotional activities compared to prior periods, leading to a 6% reduction in 2024 EBIT estimates due to anticipated declines in AWS revenue and rising costs. Additionally, factors such as liquidity risks, heightened sensitivity to economic cycles, and customer concentration raise alarms about the company’s financial stability and potential for increased volatility in the stock.

Background on $AMZN Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is a leading global technology and e-commerce company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, it originally started as an online bookstore but has since diversified its operations to include a vast array of products and services. Amazon operates a comprehensive online marketplace that connects millions of sellers and buyers across various categories, including electronics, clothing, and household items. In addition to retail, Amazon has established a robust cloud computing division known as Amazon Web Services (AWS), which offers a suite of innovative cloud solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also invests heavily in artificial intelligence, digital streaming, and smart home technology, while its Amazon Prime subscription service provides members with benefits such as free shipping, streaming media, and exclusive deals, further enhancing customer loyalty. Overall, Amazon continues to shape the landscape of retail and technology, focusing on convenience, customer experience, and innovation.

