Congressional Stock Purchase: Representative Pete Sessions Buys Nvidia Stock

In a new disclosure, Representative Pete Sessions reported the purchase of $1,001 - $15,000 of $NVDA, in a trade that took place on 11-01-2024. Since that trade was made, the stock has risen approximately 0.0%.

Nvidia Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Nvidia Insider Trading Activity

Nvidia insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 517 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 517 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Nvidia Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,346 institutional investors add shares of Nvidia stock to their portfolio, and 1,868 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Should I Buy $NVDA Stock?

The bull case for NVIDIA ($NVDA) is driven by its robust growth outlook, particularly in the data center and gaming segments, with projected 3Q revenue of $16.3 billion, reflecting a remarkable 170% year-over-year increase and a 19% quarter-over-quarter growth. The data center segment is expected to soar by 238% year-over-year, fueled by escalating demand for AI and machine learning solutions, particularly with the introduction of the new H200 platform, suggesting a strong and sustainable growth trajectory bolstered by ongoing momentum in AI/ML software and services. Conversely, the bear case highlights several financial concerns, including a declining share of revenue from China in the data center segment, which could impede overall growth. Additionally, there are worries about a potential digestion period following significant investments, coupled with rising trade restrictions on technology to China, which may pose risks to revenue growth assumptions. Concerns also surround lower-performing chips with slower interconnects, potentially complicating the supply and demand balance and impacting NVIDIA's long-term financial outlook.

Background on $NVDA Stock

Nvidia Corporation ($NVDA) is a leading technology company primarily known for its innovations in graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI). Founded in 1993, Nvidia initially gained prominence in the gaming sector but has since expanded its focus to include high-performance computing, data centers, and AI-driven applications. Its GPUs are widely used in various sectors, including gaming, professional visualization, data analytics, and deep learning, making the company a crucial player in AI development. Additionally, Nvidia has ventured into the automotive industry with solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems. Through its cutting-edge technology and diverse product offerings, Nvidia plays a significant role in shaping modern computing and AI landscapes.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.