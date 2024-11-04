Congressional Stock Purchase: Representative Pete Sessions Buys Nvidia Stock

In a new disclosure, Representative Pete Sessions reported the purchase of $1,001 - $15,000 of $NVDA, in a trade that took place on 11-01-2024. Since that trade was made, the stock has risen approximately 0.0%.
Nvidia Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE PETE SESSIONS has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 11/01, 09/16, 09/10 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 09/03, 08/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE NANCY PELOSI has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $10,000,000 on 07/26, 06/26 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 07/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE KATHY E. MANNING has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 07/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 06/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 06/03, 05/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY purchased up to $15,000 on 05/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE STEPHEN F. LYNCH purchased up to $15,000 on 05/22.
Nvidia Insider Trading Activity
Nvidia insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 517 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 517 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK A STEVENS has traded it 18 times. They made 0 purchases and 18 sales, selling 1,948,632 shares.
- TENCH COXE has traded it 7 times. They made 0 purchases and 7 sales, selling 2,100,000 shares.
- COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has traded it 24 times. They made 0 purchases and 24 sales, selling 366,670 shares.
- DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 9,000 shares.
- JEN HSUN HUANG (President and CEO) has traded it 343 times. They made 0 purchases and 343 sales, selling 6,000,000 shares.
- AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales, selling 100,110 shares.
- DEBORA SHOQUIST (EVP, Operations) has traded it 78 times. They made 0 purchases and 78 sales, selling 41,140 shares.
- DAWN E HUDSON has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales, selling 25,000 shares.
- MICHAEL G MCCAFFERY has traded it 31 times. They made 0 purchases and 31 sales, selling 3,936 shares.
- A BROOKE SEAWELL sold 1,438 shares.
- JOHN DABIRI sold 198 shares.
Nvidia Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,346 institutional investors add shares of Nvidia stock to their portfolio, and 1,868 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 107,135,963 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2024
- STATE STREET CORP added 76,594,559 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q2 2024
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 57,964,776 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2024
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 55,859,917 shares (+12898.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 52,497,275 shares (-72.9%) from their portfolio in Q2 2024
- SCHWAB CHARITABLE FUND added 33,945,040 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2024
- UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 33,006,789 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q2 2024
Should I Buy $NVDA Stock?
The bull case for NVIDIA ($NVDA) is driven by its robust growth outlook, particularly in the data center and gaming segments, with projected 3Q revenue of $16.3 billion, reflecting a remarkable 170% year-over-year increase and a 19% quarter-over-quarter growth. The data center segment is expected to soar by 238% year-over-year, fueled by escalating demand for AI and machine learning solutions, particularly with the introduction of the new H200 platform, suggesting a strong and sustainable growth trajectory bolstered by ongoing momentum in AI/ML software and services. Conversely, the bear case highlights several financial concerns, including a declining share of revenue from China in the data center segment, which could impede overall growth. Additionally, there are worries about a potential digestion period following significant investments, coupled with rising trade restrictions on technology to China, which may pose risks to revenue growth assumptions. Concerns also surround lower-performing chips with slower interconnects, potentially complicating the supply and demand balance and impacting NVIDIA's long-term financial outlook.
Background on $NVDA Stock
Nvidia Corporation ($NVDA) is a leading technology company primarily known for its innovations in graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI). Founded in 1993, Nvidia initially gained prominence in the gaming sector but has since expanded its focus to include high-performance computing, data centers, and AI-driven applications. Its GPUs are widely used in various sectors, including gaming, professional visualization, data analytics, and deep learning, making the company a crucial player in AI development. Additionally, Nvidia has ventured into the automotive industry with solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems. Through its cutting-edge technology and diverse product offerings, Nvidia plays a significant role in shaping modern computing and AI landscapes.
