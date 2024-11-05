Congressional Stock Purchase: Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Tesla Stock Before Election

In a new disclosure, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reported the purchase of $1,001 - $15,000 of $TSLA, in a trade that took place on 11-01-2024. Since that trade was made, the stock has fallen approximately 2.5%.

Tesla Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 11/01, 10/21, 09/03 and 0 sales.

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 08/28, 07/29, 07/24, 07/01.

REPRESENTATIVE NANCY PELOSI sold up to $500,000 on 06/24.

Tesla Insider Trading Activity

Tesla insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 16,000 shares.

XIAOTONG ZHU (SVP, Automotive) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 946 shares.

ROBYN M DENHOLM has traded it 7 times. They made 0 purchases and 7 sales, selling 66,364 shares.

Tesla Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,515 institutional investors add shares of Tesla stock to their portfolio, and 1,349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Should I Buy $TSLA Stock?

The bull case for Tesla ($TSLA) centers on its strong performance in the energy sector, demonstrated by an impressive energy gross margin of 24.4%, which exceeds prior estimates. Anticipation over the Cybertruck launch may further bolster profitability with a production target of 250,000 units annually, while advancements in battery technology promise continued cost efficiencies. Additionally, significant year-over-year growth in both Energy and Storage revenue and the Service & Other segment illustrates Tesla’s successful diversification and operational strength. Conversely, the bear case highlights troubling indicators from Tesla's third-quarter performance, such as a disappointing sales figure of $23.350 billion that missed market expectations, a decline in automotive gross margins from 18.1% to 16.3%, and a concerning outlook for 2024 EPS growth of less than 5%. Moreover, a decrease in customer deposits to $894 million—the lowest in over two years—points to potential challenges in consumer confidence, hinting at difficulties in maintaining pricing strategies and fostering innovation amidst a competing market landscape.

Background on $TSLA Stock

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is an American electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy company founded in 2003. It is primarily known for designing, manufacturing, and selling electric vehicles, including the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y, which have gained significant popularity for their performance, range, and technology features. Beyond automobiles, Tesla is involved in the production of energy products, including solar panels and solar roofs through its solar division, as well as energy storage solutions like the Powerwall and Powerpack. The company emphasizes sustainability and aims to accelerate the world's transition to renewable energy. Tesla also operates a vast network of Supercharger stations to facilitate long-distance travel for its electric vehicles. With a strong focus on innovation, self-driving technology, and a vertically integrated supply chain, Tesla has positioned itself as a leader in the EV market and a key player in the clean energy sector.

