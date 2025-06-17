Congress Vote: The Senate has passed S. 1582 - Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act

The Senate has passed S. 1582 - Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act. This bill was introduced by Senator Bill Hagerty.

The vote was 68-30.

Here is a short summary of a May 5, 2025 version of the bill.

S. 1582 - Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act Summary



The "Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act" is a piece of legislation designed to create a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins in the United States. Here are the key features of the bill:





Regulation of Payment Stablecoins





The bill mandates that issuers of payment stablecoins must:







Maintain adequate reserves.



Adhere to federal regulations.



Not engage in unauthorized issuance or sales of stablecoins within the U.S.







By establishing these requirements, the legislation aims to ensure the safety and reliability of stablecoins in financial transactions.





Issuers' Obligations and Compliance





Payment stablecoin issuers are required to comply with specific regulations regarding:







Custodial services for holding reserves.



Management of reserves to ensure solvency.



Sales practices that are not tied to misleading representations.



Regular audits to confirm compliance and transparency.







Furthermore, the bill prohibits deceptive naming conventions that might imply government backing and establishes a clear framework for applications, supervision, and penalties to ensure compliance with financial regulations.





Enforcement Powers





The bill provides the primary Federal payment stablecoin regulator with the authority to:







Issue cease-and-desist orders against violators.



Impose civil penalties.



Remove individuals associated with non-compliant issuers.







It also outlines procedures for enforcement actions and sets regulations that apply to state-issued payment stablecoins, including guidelines for anti-money laundering measures.





Bankruptcy, Regulatory Oversight, and Interoperability





The legislation addresses several important aspects of payment stablecoins, including:







Priority in bankruptcy proceedings.



Specific reserve requirements and regulatory oversight.



Regulatory considerations for foreign-issued stablecoins.



Legal definitions to clarify the status of stablecoins.







Moreover, it seeks to foster interoperability within the digital finance ecosystem, allowing for greater collaboration and integration of stablecoins within existing financial systems.





Relevant Companies









(Coinbase Global Inc.): As a major cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase may be impacted by changes in regulatory compliance requirements for stablecoins, which could affect its trading operations and product offerings related to stablecoins.



COIN (Coinbase Global Inc.): As a major cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase may be impacted by changes in regulatory compliance requirements for stablecoins, which could affect its trading operations and product offerings related to stablecoins.





(Circle Internet Financial): As a prominent issuer of the USD Coin (USDC), Circle is likely to be directly impacted by the bill's regulations concerning reserve management and compliance oversight.



USDC (Circle Internet Financial): As a prominent issuer of the USD Coin (USDC), Circle is likely to be directly impacted by the bill's regulations concerning reserve management and compliance oversight.





BNB



(Binance Holdings Ltd.): Operations concerning Binance's stablecoin offerings may be affected by the regulatory framework established by this bill, particularly regarding reserve requirements and audit standards.





