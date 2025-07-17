Congress Vote: The Senate has passed H.R. 4 - Rescissions Act of 2025

The Senate has passed H.R. 4 - Rescissions Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Steve Scalise.

The vote was 51-48.

Here is a short summary of a July 10, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 4 - Rescissions Act of 2025 Summary



This bill, known as the Rescissions Act of 2025, aims to revoke certain budgetary funds previously allocated by Congress. The act specifically addresses amounts that have not yet been obligated for specific purposes, meaning they have been approved for spending but not yet spent.





Key Aspects of the Bill









Rescinded Amounts:



The bill proposes to rescind a total of approximately $3.5 billion across various budget headings. Some of the key rescinded amounts include:



$33 million from contributions to international organizations.



$168 million from additional contributions to international organizations.



$203 million from contributions for international peacekeeping activities.



$157 million from further contributions for international peacekeeping activities.



$500 million from global health programs.



$400 million from additional global health programs.



$800 million from migration and refugee assistance.



$1.65 billion from the Economic Support Fund.



Additional rescissions affecting various other international assistance programs.



Immediate Effect:



The rescissions detailed in the bill would take effect immediately upon the enactment of the bill.



Purpose of the Rescission:



The rescissions are being proposed in response to a special message from the President, as allowed under the Impoundment Control Act of 1974.







Impact of Rescissions





The impact of this legislation primarily involves reducing federal spending on international contributions and assistance programs. These cuts may affect various international operations and programs funded by the U.S. government, which could lead to reduced capabilities in areas such as health, migration, and peacekeeping.





Relevant Companies







None found





