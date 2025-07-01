Congress Vote: The Senate has passed H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act

The Senate has passed H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Jodey C. Arrington.

The vote was 50-50.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 1 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a May 20, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act Summary



The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" (H.R. 1) is a comprehensive piece of legislation that addresses numerous areas of public policy, including agriculture, education, energy, healthcare, financial services, and immigration. Its primary goals are to enhance welfare for American families and workers and to promote economic growth and infrastructure development.





Tax and Nutrition Amendments





The bill proposes several changes to tax and nutrition laws, such as:







Limiting charitable contributions and modifying eligibility for tax credits based on immigration status.



Limiting charitable contributions and modifying eligibility for tax credits based on immigration status.



Updating calculations for food assistance programs.



Updating calculations for food assistance programs.



Revising agricultural loan provisions and extending various deadlines related to these programs until 2031.







Agricultural Support





Enhancements in agricultural support include:







Changing the income limit for assistance from $125,000 to $155,000, with future adjustments based on inflation.



Changing the income limit for assistance from $125,000 to $155,000, with future adjustments based on inflation.



Establishing payments for livestock losses and revising funding for agricultural programs to support beginning farmers and conservation efforts.







Military Funding





The bill proposes significant funding allocations for military advancements, including:







$750 million for logistics and $1 billion for innovative technology development.



$750 million for logistics and $1 billion for innovative technology development.



$2 billion aimed at utilizing commercial technology and $5 billion in support for border operations.







Student Loan Provisions





In terms of education, the bill revises student loan terms, which include:







Loan rehabilitation changes and new income-based repayment plans effective July 1, 2026.



Loan rehabilitation changes and new income-based repayment plans effective July 1, 2026.



A maximum total price guarantee for federal financial aid recipients, ensuring cost compliance over the award year.







Healthcare Regulations





This legislation focuses on healthcare by:







Implementing civil penalties for pharmacies providing false information.



Implementing civil penalties for pharmacies providing false information.



Introducing eligibility stipulations for medical assistance based on community engagement requirements.



Introducing eligibility stipulations for medical assistance based on community engagement requirements.



Prohibiting health plan coverage for gender transition procedures starting in 2027.







Immigration Fees and Procedures





Immigration provisions include:







Setting fees for various immigration-related applications, starting in fiscal year 2025, with annual adjustments for inflation.



Setting fees for various immigration-related applications, starting in fiscal year 2025, with annual adjustments for inflation.



Mandating processes for verifying criminal records of unaccompanied alien children and enhancing regulatory compliance measures for immigration applications.







Energy Project Support





The bill includes measures to support energy projects, such as:







Establishing a De-risking Compensation Program to help energy project sponsors suffering losses due to federal actions.



Establishing a De-risking Compensation Program to help energy project sponsors suffering losses due to federal actions.



Encroaching on the leasing provisions for oil and gas while adjusting royalty rates and lease requirements for federal lands.







Tax Adjustments and Credits





Tax-related adjustments encompass:







Extending various deductions and credits, including those related to child tax credits, business income, and personal exemptions.



Extending various deductions and credits, including those related to child tax credits, business income, and personal exemptions.



Explicit restrictions on claiming benefits for credits from foreign-influenced entities.







Local Funding and Land Management





The legislation also emphasizes local funding and land management through:







Amendments regarding the sale and appraisal of specific lands in Pershing County, Nevada.



Amendments regarding the sale and appraisal of specific lands in Pershing County, Nevada.



Appropriating funds for coastal resilience and water management projects.







Funding Allocations and Appropriations





Finally, the bill outlines various funding allocations, including:







Adjustments in funding for Coast Guard asset acquisition and enhancing aviation safety infrastructure.



Adjustments in funding for Coast Guard asset acquisition and enhancing aviation safety infrastructure.



Implementing a tax exemption for certain firearms transactions and introducing a tax on remittance transfers.







Relevant Companies









BA



- Boeing: Increased military funding could positively impact defense contractors like Boeing, which may receive more contracts for military advancements.



BA - Boeing: Increased military funding could positively impact defense contractors like Boeing, which may receive more contracts for military advancements.





GM



- General Motors: The tax incentives for clean vehicles may directly influence GM’s electric vehicle initiatives and overall market strategy.



GM - General Motors: The tax incentives for clean vehicles may directly influence GM’s electric vehicle initiatives and overall market strategy.





APA



- Apache Corporation: Adjustments to oil and gas leasing provisions could influence Apache's operating conditions and financial prospects in energy development.





This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

Representative Jodey C. Arrington Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jodey C. Arrington:

H.R.3575: ANTE Act

H.R.3269: ETHIC Act

H.R.3134: Emergency Care Improvement Act

H.R.2810: Family Cord Blood Banking Act

H.R.2754: Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act of 2025

H.R.2533: EASE Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Jodey C. Arrington on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Arrington.

Representative Jodey C. Arrington Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jodey C. Arrington is worth $1.2M, as of July 1st, 2025. This is the 269th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Arrington has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Jodey C. Arrington's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Arrington.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.