Congress Vote: The House has passed S. 331 - Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act

The House has passed S. 331 - Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act. This bill was introduced by Senator Bill Cassidy.

The vote was 321-104.

Here is a short summary of a March 3, 2025 version of the bill.

S. 331 - Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act Summary



The "Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act" proposes important changes to how fentanyl-related substances are regulated and studied. The key points of the bill include:





Classification and Control of Fentanyl-Related Substances





The bill aims to amend the Controlled Substances Act to formally classify **fentanyl-related substances**. This step is intended to enhance legal controls over the trafficking of these substances, making it more challenging for illegal operations to distribute them.





Streamlined Research Registration





Another significant aspect of the bill is the simplification of the registration process for researchers working with controlled substances, particularly those related to fentanyl. Key features include:







Researchers registered to study controlled substances will now operate under a single registration even if they conduct studies at multiple sites.



The bill allows for easier registration of additional controlled substances within the same schedule, facilitating more efficient research efforts.



It ensures that research continuity is maintained for newly scheduled substances, thereby encouraging ongoing studies without unnecessary interruptions.







Overall, this legislation is designed to combat fentanyl trafficking while promoting responsible research on these substances.





Relevant Companies





None found



Senator Bill Cassidy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Bill Cassidy:

S.2011: A bill to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to ensure coverage of mental and behavioral health services furnished through telehealth.

S.1987: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide special rules for purposes of determining if financial guaranty insurance companies are qualifying insurance corporations under the passive foreign investment company rules.

S.1986: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to extend the temporary increase in limitation on the cover over of distilled spirits taxes to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

S.1973: Treat and Reduce Obesity Act of 2025

S.1941: Cure Hepatitis C Act of 2025

S.1938: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to modify the cover over of certain distilled spirits taxes.

Senator Bill Cassidy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Bill Cassidy is worth $447.5K, as of June 12th, 2025. This is the 336th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cassidy has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Bill Cassidy Stock Trading

We have data on up to $3.5M of trades from Senator Bill Cassidy, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 31st, 2016 sale of up to $50K of $TM. The stock has risen 70.97% since then.

of $TM. The stock has risen 70.97% since then. A March 31st, 2016 sale of up to $50K of $CMI. The stock has risen 194.23% since then.

of $CMI. The stock has risen 194.23% since then. A March 9th, 2020 sale of up to $15K of $AAPL. The stock has risen 198.06% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has risen 198.06% since then. A March 9th, 2020 sale of up to $15K of $WMT. The stock has risen 142.95% since then.

of $WMT. The stock has risen 142.95% since then. A April 23rd, 2018 purchase of up to $15K of $UPS. The stock has fallen 7.59% since then.

