Congress Vote: The House has passed S. 1596 - Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge Act

The House has passed S. 1596 - Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge Act. This bill was introduced by Senator John Cornyn.

The vote was 372-0.

Here is a short summary of a May 5, 2025 version of the bill.

The bill, known as the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge Act, proposes to rename the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge in Texas to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge. This change is prompted by the tragic event surrounding the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston, Texas, on June 17, 2024. Following this event, two individuals, believed to be members of the Tren de Aragua gang, were charged with her murder.





The bill outlines several findings related to Jocelyn Nungaray, emphasizing her love for animals and the significance of renaming the refuge in her honor due to its proximity to her hometown.





Renaming Details







Any existing legal documents, references, maps, regulations, or records that mention the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge will automatically be updated to reference the new name.







Overall, the bill focuses solely on formalizing the renaming of the wildlife refuge to honor Jocelyn Nungaray's memory.





