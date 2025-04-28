Congress Vote: The House has passed S. 146

The House has passed S. 146. This bill was introduced by Senator Ted Cruz.

The vote was 409-2.

Here is a short summary of a January 16, 2025 version of the bill.

S. 146 Summary



This bill, known as the Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Networks Act, aims to tackle the issue of nonconsensual intimate visual depictions, commonly known as "deepfakes." Here’s a breakdown of the main points:





Key Objectives









Remove Nonconsensual Content:



The bill requires certain online platforms to establish processes for removing nonconsensual intimate visual depictions.



Define Offenses:



It makes it illegal to knowingly publish intimate visual depictions of identifiable individuals without their consent, as well as digital forgeries representing these individuals.







Definitions





The bill includes several important definitions, such as:









Consent:



A voluntary and affirmative agreement made without coercion.



Digital Forgery:



Any intimate visual depiction altered by technology so that it appears genuine.



Identifiable Individual:



A person recognizable in an intimate visual depiction.



Intimate Visual Depiction:



Defined broadly, covering various types of explicit imagery.







Prohibitions and Exceptions





The bill outlines various unlawful acts:









For Adults:



It is illegal to publish intimate images obtained without consent if the individual had a reasonable expectation of privacy.



For Minors:



The bill strictly prohibits the publication of intimate depictions of minors with the intent to cause harm, humiliation, or sexual gratification.



Exceptions:



There are exceptions for law enforcement activities, disclosures made in good faith, or educational purposes.







Notice and Removal Process





Platforms are required to set up a system where individuals can:







Notify the platform of nonconsensual content.



Request the removal of such content, with specified identification and authentication requirements.







Once a valid notice is received, the platform must remove the content promptly, typically within 48 hours.





Penalties and Enforcement





Violations of this act could lead to fines and imprisonment:







For offenses involving adults: Up to 2 years of imprisonment and/or fines.



For offenses involving minors: Up to 3 years of imprisonment and/or fines.







The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would be responsible for enforcing this law, treating violations as unfair or deceptive acts.





Relevant Companies









GOOGL



(Alphabet Inc.): As a major online platform, Google may need to implement new processes to comply with the requirements for removing nonconsensual content.



FB



(Meta Platforms Inc.): Meta, which operates Facebook and Instagram, could also be significantly affected in establishing compliance mechanisms for managing user-generated intimate content.



SNAP



(Snap Inc.): Snapchat, known for user-generated content, may face challenges in managing and addressing nonconsensual intimate visuals shared on their platform.





This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

