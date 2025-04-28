Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 973 - Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act

The House has passed H.R. 973 - Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Ritchie Torres.

The vote was 365-42.

Here is a short summary of a April 24, 2025 version of the bill.

This bill, known as the **Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act**, aims to establish safety standards for certain lithium-ion batteries used in various consumer products, particularly those involved in light electric vehicles, e-bikes, and personal e-mobility devices. Below are the main provisions of the bill:





Consumer Product Safety Standards





The bill requires the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to create final safety standards for specific types of lithium-ion batteries. The standards referenced include:







ANSI/CAN/UL 2271 – Standard for Batteries for Use in Light Electric Vehicle Applications



ANSI/CAN/UL 2849 – Standard for Safety for Electrical Systems for eBikes



ANSI/CA/UL 2272 – Standard for Electrical Systems for Personal E-Mobility Devices







The CPSC must implement these standards within 180 days after the bill's enactment. The application of these standards will be limited to consumer products as defined under the existing Consumer Product Safety Act.





Revisions of Standards





If any of the above-mentioned standards are updated after the bill's enactment, the organizations responsible for the revisions are required to notify the CPSC. The CPSC must then treat these revisions as standards under consumer product safety laws, unless it determines that the changes do not enhance safety.





Reporting Requirements





The CPSC is mandated to report to Congress on incidents involving fires, explosions, or other hazards related to lithium-ion batteries used in micromobility products. The report, which is due five years after the enactment of the bill, must include:







Sources of information about any incidents



Details about the make and model of affected batteries and products



Compliance status of involved batteries with established safety standards



Manufacturer information of the batteries associated with incidents







Implementation and Oversight





The bill requires that the examined safety standards be treated as consumer product safety rules to ensure compliance and oversight regarding the safety of lithium-ion batteries in consumer products.





Relevant Companies









- Tesla, Inc.: As a manufacturer of electric vehicles and energy storage products, Tesla may be directly impacted by new safety standards, potentially facing new compliance and manufacturing requirements for lithium-ion batteries.



- NIO Inc.: This electric vehicle maker may have to adjust its battery technology to comply with new safety standards, affecting its product design and manufacturing processes.



- BYD Company Limited: As a leading battery and electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD might need to adapt its lithium-ion battery production to meet the standards set by this legislation.



- Bank of America: While not directly a battery manufacturer, Bank of America’s investment in battery technology and electric vehicle sectors could be scrutinized under the new regulatory framework.





Representative Ritchie Torres Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Ritchie Torres is worth $83.0K, as of April 28th, 2025. This is the 399th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Torres has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

