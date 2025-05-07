Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 881 - DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act

The House has passed H.R. 881 - DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act. This bill was introduced by Representative August Pfluger.

The vote was 266-153.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 881 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a May 5, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 881 - DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act Summary



This bill, known as the **DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act**, aims to establish funding restrictions for institutions of higher education that have relationships with certain Chinese organizations, specifically Confucius Institutes and “Chinese entities of concern.” Here’s a summary of the key components of the bill:





Definitions





The bill defines several key terms:









Chinese entity of concern:



Refers to any university or college in China involved in military-civil fusion, the defense industrial base, or affiliated with military or intelligence organizations, among other specified activities.



Refers to any university or college in China involved in military-civil fusion, the defense industrial base, or affiliated with military or intelligence organizations, among other specified activities.





Confucius Institute:



A cultural institute funded by the Government of the People's Republic of China.



A cultural institute funded by the Government of the People's Republic of China.





Institution of higher education:



Defined as any college or university as specified in the Higher Education Act of 1965.



Defined as any college or university as specified in the Higher Education Act of 1965.





Relationship:



Involves any contracts, agreements, donations, or gifts received from a Confucius Institute or Chinese entity of concern.



Involves any contracts, agreements, donations, or gifts received from a Confucius Institute or Chinese entity of concern.





Thousand Talents Program:



Refers to programs funded or administered by the Chinese Communist Party's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.







Funding Restrictions





Starting one year after the enactment of the bill, institutions of higher education that have a relationship with a Confucius Institute, Thousand Talents Program, or a Chinese entity of concern will be ineligible to receive any funds from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). To regain eligibility, institutions must terminate their relationship with these entities.





Waivers





The Secretary of Homeland Security can grant a waiver on a case-by-case basis for those institutions under specific conditions, including:







Maintaining robust safeguards to protect sensitive research and information.



Maintaining robust safeguards to protect sensitive research and information.



Determining that the relationship serves U.S. national security interests or does not pose a risk.







These waivers can be renewed annually, provided the conditions for their issuance continue to be met.





Outreach and Assistance





The Secretary of Homeland Security is required to offer outreach and technical assistance to help institutions understand and comply with the new regulations imposed by the bill.





Reporting Requirements





The Secretary must submit a report to Congress within 18 months after the enactment of the bill and annually thereafter. This report will detail:







Institutions with relationships to Confucius Institutes or Chinese entities that received DHS funds.



Institutions with relationships to Confucius Institutes or Chinese entities that received DHS funds.



Implementation of the funding restrictions and waivers.







Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

Representative August Pfluger Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative August Pfluger:

H.R.2575: To provide for the rescission of certain waivers and licenses relating to Iran, and for other purposes.

H.R.2574: No Iranian Energy Act

H.R.2573: LIZARD Act of 2025

H.R.2273: UPRISERS Act

H.R.2272: FAFSA Act of 2025

H.R.2158: Countering Transnational Repression Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative August Pfluger on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pfluger.

Representative August Pfluger Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative August Pfluger is worth $1.6M, as of May 7th, 2025. This is the 232nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pfluger has approximately $283.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative August Pfluger's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pfluger.

Representative August Pfluger Stock Trading

We have data on up to $305.0K of trades from Representative August Pfluger, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 12th, 2022 sale of up to $50K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 53.16% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 53.16% since then. A March 31st, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $LSXMK. The stock has fallen 49.47% since then.

of $LSXMK. The stock has fallen 49.47% since then. A March 31st, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $BAC. The stock has risen 6.36% since then.

of $BAC. The stock has risen 6.36% since then. A January 13th, 2025 sale of up to $15K of $WBD. The stock has fallen 12.8% since then.

of $WBD. The stock has fallen 12.8% since then. A March 31st, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $FUND. The stock has fallen 7.82% since then.

You can track Representative August Pfluger's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pfluger.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.