Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 875

The House has passed H.R. 875. This bill was introduced by Representative Barry Moore.

The vote was 246-160.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 875 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a March 21, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 875 Summary



This bill, titled the "Jeremy and Angel Seay and Sergeant Brandon Mendoza Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act of 2025," aims to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act regarding the treatment of non-citizens who are charged with certain driving offenses. Specifically, it addresses issues related to driving while intoxicated (DWI) or impaired. The main provisions of the bill include:





1. Inadmissibility of Non-Citizens





The bill proposes that any non-citizen (referred to as "aliens" in the legislation) who has been convicted of, or who admits to committing acts linked to, driving while intoxicated or impaired becomes inadmissible to the United States. This rule applies regardless of how these offenses are classified in terms of severity (misdemeanor or felony) under local, state, tribal, or federal laws.





2. Deportability of Non-Citizens





The legislation also states that non-citizens who are convicted of such driving offenses are subject to deportation. Similar to the inadmissibility clause, this applies to any driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and does not consider whether the DUI is classified as a misdemeanor or felony.





3. Legal Definitions





The bill refers to law definitions as per the jurisdiction where the offense occurred. This means that the specific rules and categorizations related to driving offenses would be determined by the relevant legal authority in that area.





Overall Goal





The primary aim of this bill is to strengthen community safety by discouraging non-citizens with a history of driving while under the influence from remaining in or entering the United States. It seeks to address public safety concerns associated with DUI-related incidents, thereby protecting communities from impaired drivers.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

