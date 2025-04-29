Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 859 - Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act

The House has passed H.R. 859 - Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Russ Fulcher.

The vote was 415-9.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 859 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a April 24, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 859 - Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act Summary



This bill, known as the Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act, aims to enhance consumer awareness about certain internet-connected devices that contain a camera or microphone. It establishes specific requirements for manufacturers regarding the disclosure of such features before a consumer completes a purchase.





Key Provisions









Disclosure Requirement:



Manufacturers of covered devices must clearly and conspicuously inform consumers if their product includes a camera or microphone as part of its design, prior to the sale.



Manufacturers of covered devices must clearly and conspicuously inform consumers if their product includes a camera or microphone as part of its design, prior to the sale.





Definition of Covered Device:



A "covered device" refers to consumer products capable of internet connectivity, equipped with a camera or microphone. However, this does not include products that are inherently understood to have these features, such as traditional phones, laptops, tablets, or devices specifically marketed as cameras or microphones.



A "covered device" refers to consumer products capable of internet connectivity, equipped with a camera or microphone. However, this does not include products that are inherently understood to have these features, such as traditional phones, laptops, tablets, or devices specifically marketed as cameras or microphones.





Enforcement by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC):



The FTC will oversee compliance with this legislation. Violations of the disclosure requirement will be treated as unfair or deceptive acts in line with existing laws. The FTC will have the authority to enforce penalties for non-compliance.



The FTC will oversee compliance with this legislation. Violations of the disclosure requirement will be treated as unfair or deceptive acts in line with existing laws. The FTC will have the authority to enforce penalties for non-compliance.





Guidance for Manufacturers:



Within 180 days of the bill's enactment, the FTC is required to provide guidance to manufacturers on how to fulfill the disclosure requirements effectively. This includes recommendations for making disclosures clear and using visual aids where appropriate.



Within 180 days of the bill's enactment, the FTC is required to provide guidance to manufacturers on how to fulfill the disclosure requirements effectively. This includes recommendations for making disclosures clear and using visual aids where appropriate.





Effective Date:



The provisions of the bill will apply to all covered devices manufactured 180 days after the FTC issues its guidance. Devices made prior to that date will not be subject to these requirements.







Enforcement Mechanisms





The FTC's role includes the following:







Enforcing compliance with the disclosure requirements set forth in the bill.



Enforcing compliance with the disclosure requirements set forth in the bill.



Imposing penalties for manufacturers that fail to meet the disclosure standards.



Imposing penalties for manufacturers that fail to meet the disclosure standards.



Providing tailored guidance to manufacturers who seek assistance on compliance.



Providing tailored guidance to manufacturers who seek assistance on compliance.



Continuing to utilize its broader authority as per the Federal Trade Commission Act to address violations related to unfair or deceptive practices.







Guidance and Compliance





Manufacturers are encouraged to reach out to the FTC to seek tailored guidance on compliance with the disclosure requirements. The FTC's guidance will not create binding obligations but will aid manufacturers in understanding best practices for clarity and transparency in disclosures.





Relevant Companies









AAPL



(Apple Inc.): As a major manufacturer of various smart devices, including smartphones and home automation products, Apple would need to comply with the disclosure requirements if their devices include cameras or microphones, ensuring consumers are informed before purchase.



AAPL (Apple Inc.): As a major manufacturer of various smart devices, including smartphones and home automation products, Apple would need to comply with the disclosure requirements if their devices include cameras or microphones, ensuring consumers are informed before purchase.





GOOGL



(Alphabet Inc.): Google is known for smart home devices (such as speakers and displays) and would be affected by the need to disclose which products contain recording capabilities.



GOOGL (Alphabet Inc.): Google is known for smart home devices (such as speakers and displays) and would be affected by the need to disclose which products contain recording capabilities.





AMZN



(Amazon.com, Inc.): Amazon's line of smart home products, including Echo devices, would require clear disclosures about the presence of microphones or cameras to comply with the new regulations.





This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

Representative Russ Fulcher Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Russ Fulcher:

H.R.2298: Reducing Barriers for Broadband on Federal Lands Act of 2025

H.R.1687: CLEAN Act

H.R.859: Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act

H.R.765: MAILS Act

H.R.613: ATF Transparency Act

H.R.405: Keep Every Extra Penny Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Russ Fulcher on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fulcher.

Representative Russ Fulcher Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Russ Fulcher is worth $281.5K, as of April 29th, 2025. This is the 362nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fulcher has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Russ Fulcher's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fulcher.

Representative Russ Fulcher Stock Trading

We have data on up to $15.0K of trades from Representative Russ Fulcher, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Russ Fulcher's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fulcher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.