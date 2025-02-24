Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 832 - Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 832 - Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Roger Williams.

The vote was 396-15.

Here is a short summary of a January 31, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 832 - Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act of 2025 Summary



This bill, known as the Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act of 2025, aims to update and clarify the functions and duties of the Office of Advocacy within the Small Business Administration (SBA). Below are the key points:





Changes to Primary Functions







The bill proposes to include "the international economy" as an area of focus for the Office of Advocacy. This means that the Office will now consider how international trade and foreign markets impact small businesses.



In addressing small business competitiveness, the language is modified from "complete" to "compete," reflecting a focus on helping small businesses actively compete in various markets.



The term "service-disabled" will replace "serviced-disabled" to ensure accurate terminology in reference to veterans who own businesses.







Updates to Duties







The bill updates Section 203(a) of Public Law 94-305 to enhance the duties of the Office of Advocacy, ensuring they remain relevant and effective in their support of small businesses.



Specifically, the bill adds a new duty requiring the Office to represent the interests of small businesses in discussions with foreign governments and international organizations. This seeks to strengthen the influence of small businesses in regulatory and trade initiatives that could affect them.







In summary, the aim of this legislation is to enhance the role of the Office of Advocacy in addressing both domestic and international challenges faced by small businesses, ensuring their interests are taken into account in broader economic discussions and regulations.





