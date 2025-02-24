Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 818 - Small Business Procurement and Utilization Reform Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 818 - Small Business Procurement and Utilization Reform Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Pete Stauber.

The vote was 384-25.

Here is a short summary of a January 28, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 818 - Small Business Procurement and Utilization Reform Act of 2025 Summary



This bill, known as the Small Business Procurement and Utilization Reform Act of 2025 (SPUR Act), aims to amend the Small Business Act to enhance the requirements for evaluating the performance of federal agencies in awarding contracts to small businesses.





Changes to Scorecard Requirements









Inclusion of New Small Business Entrants:



The bill mandates the inclusion of data on "new small business entrants" in the scorecard evaluation. A new small business entrant is defined as a small business that has received a prime contract from a federal agency for the first time. The evaluation will include:





The number of new small business entrants, particularly those owned by:





Service-disabled veterans





Individuals from economically and socially disadvantaged groups





Women





This data will need to be compared to the previous fiscal year's figures, when available.



Updated Definitions:



The bill clarifies terms used in the scorecard assessment, ensuring consistent understanding across agencies regarding what constitutes a "new small business entrant".



Scorecard System:



The scorecard will continue to evaluate federal agencies' compliance with small business contracting goals, using a rating system that includes the new metrics established by the bill.







Compliance with CUTGO





Overall Purpose





Relevant Companies



The SPUR Act introduces amendments to the scorecard program that measures how well federal agencies are doing in meeting their small business contracting goals. Here are the key updates:The bill stipulates that no additional funds will be allocated for its implementation, thus adhering to the CUTGO (Cut-As-You-Go) principle, which requires any new expenditures to be offset by equivalent cuts in spending elsewhere.The intent of the SPUR Act is to improve opportunities for new small businesses to obtain federal contracts and ensure a fairer representation of minority-owned and woman-owned businesses in procurement processes.None found.

