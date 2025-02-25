Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 804 - Rural Small Business Resilience Act

The House has passed H.R. 804 - Rural Small Business Resilience Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Kelly Morrison.

The vote was 415-8.

Here is a short summary of a January 28, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 804 - Rural Small Business Resilience Act Summary



This bill, titled the



Rural Small Business Resilience Act



, aims to enhance the accessibility of disaster assistance for individuals and businesses located in rural areas following a disaster declaration. Below are the key components of the legislation:





Key Objectives









Improved Access to Disaster Assistance:



The bill mandates that, within one year of its enactment, the Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA) must ensure that individuals in rural regions affected by disasters can fully access the assistance available to them under the Small Business Act.





Targeted Outreach:



It requires the SBA to develop and distribute targeted outreach and marketing materials specifically designed to inform rural residents about the disaster assistance available to them.







Implementation Timeline





The bill stipulates that the required actions to improve disaster assistance accessibility must be completed within a year after the bill is enacted into law.





Definitions





Rural areas are defined according to specific criteria set in the Small Business Act, ensuring that the bill focuses on communities that fit this classification for disaster aid.





Technical Amendments





Additionally, the legislation includes a technical amendment which involves redesignating a section of the Small Business Act related to the statute of limitations, to improve clarity and organization within the law.





Overall Purpose





The overall aim of the Rural Small Business Resilience Act is to remove barriers to disaster assistance for rural individuals and small businesses, ensuring that they receive the help they need to recover from disasters effectively.





Relevant Companies





