Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 788 - DOE and SBA Research Act

The House has passed H.R. 788 - DOE and SBA Research Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Nick LaLota.

The vote was 427-3.

Here is a short summary of a January 28, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 788 - DOE and SBA Research Act Summary



This bill, known as the DOE and SBA Research Act, aims to establish a collaborative framework between the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) for research and development activities. Here are the key components of the bill:





Joint Research and Development





The bill requires the Secretary of Energy and the Administrator of the Small Business Administration to enter into a formal agreement, such as a memorandum of understanding, to facilitate joint research and development activities. This collaboration is intended to help both agencies advance their respective missions and priorities.





Inclusion of Small Businesses





As part of these collaborative efforts, the bill emphasizes the importance of involving small businesses in the research activities. This inclusion is defined according to criteria specified in the Small Business Act.





Collaboration with Federal Agencies





The covered officials (Secretary of Energy and SBA Administrator) are authorized to work with other federal agencies as necessary to maximize the effectiveness of the research and development activities carried out under this agreement. They may also establish reimbursable agreements to enhance the outcomes of these efforts.





Reporting Requirements





Within two years of the bill's enactment, the covered officials are required to submit a report to Congress detailing:







The degree of coordination between the DOE and SBA.



Opportunities identified for expanding the technical capabilities of both agencies.



Achievements in collaborative research.



Potential areas for future successful collaboration.



The continuation of partnership activities between the DOE and SBA.







Research Security





The bill mandates that all activities conducted under the memorandum of understanding are to be compliant with the research security provisions outlined in a previous piece of legislation, which emphasizes the security of research and development activities.





Funding Compliance





Finally, the bill states that no additional funds are to be provided for its implementation. The activities undertaken will be managed within existing budgetary constraints.





Relevant Companies





None found



