Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 776 - Nutria Eradication and Control Reauthorization Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 776 - Nutria Eradication and Control Reauthorization Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Josh Harder.

The vote was 361-56.

Here is a short summary of a January 28, 2025 version of the bill.

This bill is known as the Nutria Eradication and Control Reauthorization Act of 2025. Its primary purpose is to extend the authorization of the Nutria Eradication and Control Act of 2003, allowing for continued efforts to manage and control nutria populations. Nutria are large, semi-aquatic rodents that can cause significant damage to wetlands, crops, and other ecosystems due to their feeding habits and burrowing behavior.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Reauthorization Period:



The bill amends the existing law to extend the reauthorization date from 2025 to 2030. This extension allows for ongoing funding and support for programs aimed at eradicating nutria populations.



Technical Corrections:



The bill includes minor technical corrections to the text of the original Nutria Eradication and Control Act of 2003, clarifying the language used in the legislation without altering its intent or substance.







Purpose of the Bill





The Nutria Eradication and Control Act was originally established to address the issues caused by nutria in various regions, particularly focusing on environmental and agricultural impacts. This bill seeks to ensure that the federal government continues to have the authority to manage nutria populations effectively, thereby protecting ecosystems, agriculture, and wildlife habitats.





Context





Nutria are invasive species in certain parts of the United States, particularly in coastal and wetland areas. Their feeding can lead to soil erosion, loss of vegetation, and damage to infrastructure related to water management and agriculture. By reauthorizing the eradication and control efforts, the bill aims to mitigate these negative impacts.





Implementation





The bill, once passed, would allow federal and state agencies to pursue nutria control strategies, which might include trapping, habitat modification, and public education on the impacts of nutria. It supports collaborative efforts between wildlife management agencies and local communities to address the challenges posed by nutria populations comprehensively.





Current Legislative Status





The bill was introduced in the House of Representatives and is currently under consideration. It would need to pass through various legislative steps, including committee reviews and voting, before becoming law.





Relevant Companies





None found.



