Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 695 - Medal of Honor Act

The House has passed H.R. 695 - Medal of Honor Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Troy E. Nehls.

The vote was 424-0.

Here is a short summary of a January 23, 2025 version of the bill.

This bill is referred to as the Medal of Honor Act and aims to amend certain provisions in title 38 of the United States Code regarding special pensions for Medal of Honor recipients. Its main purposes are as follows:





Key Provisions









Increase Pension for Living Recipients:



The bill proposes to significantly increase the monthly special pension paid to living Medal of Honor recipients from the current amount of



$1,406.73



to



$8,333.33



.



Adjustment for Surviving Spouses:



For the surviving spouses of Medal of Honor recipients, the bill modifies the terms related to their special pension. It stipulates that the special pension amount remains at



$1,406.73



, subject to adjustments over time.







Findings Supporting the Bill





The bill outlines several findings, including:







The Medal of Honor is recognized as the highest military decoration in the United States.



The criteria for earning the Medal of Honor involve acts of gallantry that stand out from lesser forms of bravery.



Recipients of the Medal of Honor serve as an inspiration for current and future members of the Armed Forces.



Those honored on the Medal of Honor Roll are highlighted as exemplifying the best traits of military service.







The bill emphasizes the need for a substantive increase in the pension for these recipients as recognition for their heroic actions and commitment to service.





Implementation of Changes





By amending the existing statutes, the bill seeks to formally put these increased amounts into law, thereby providing greater financial support to recipients and their families. The changes would directly address the needs of those who have displayed extraordinary bravery in service to the country.





Impact on Pensions





The increased pension rates would provide substantial financial assistance to living Medal of Honor recipients and ensure that the surviving spouses receive a specified pension amount that is also subject to future adjustments.





