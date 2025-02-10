Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 692 - China Exchange Rate Transparency Act of 2023

The House has passed H.R. 692 - China Exchange Rate Transparency Act of 2023. This bill was introduced by Representative Daniel Meuser.

The vote was 388-7.

Here is a short summary of a January 23, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 692 - China Exchange Rate Transparency Act of 2023 Summary



This bill, known as the China Exchange Rate Transparency Act of 2023, aims to increase the transparency of the People's Republic of China's (PRC) exchange rate policies. The key components of the bill are as follows:





Purpose of the Bill





The main purpose is to require the United States Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to advocate for greater transparency regarding China's exchange rate practices. This is in response to findings that indicate China currently provides very limited information about its exchange rate policies, which complicates the assessment of its actions that may influence exchange rates.





Findings





The bill lists several findings:







The PRC is committed under the IMF's Articles of Agreement to maintain orderly exchange rate arrangements and avoid any manipulation.



The U.S. Department of the Treasury has reported that China's lack of transparency makes it challenging to understand its exchange rate management, particularly concerning its use of foreign exchange interventions.



China’s practices are viewed as an anomaly among major economies, warranting close monitoring by the U.S. Treasury.







Advocacy for Transparency





The bill instructs the Secretary of the Treasury to direct the U.S. Executive Director at the IMF to take the following actions:







Advocate for increased transparency from China regarding its exchange rate arrangements, including any indirect interventions carried out through Chinese financial institutions or state-owned enterprises.



Push for recognition of any significant differences in China's exchange rate policies compared to other major currencies during IMF consultations.



Encourage IMF members to consider China’s performance as a responsible participant in the global monetary system during governance reviews, especially when evaluating China’s quota and voting shares at the IMF.







Duration of the Bill's Effectiveness





The provisions of this bill will end 30 days after the U.S. Governor to the IMF reports that:







China is in substantial compliance with its obligations regarding orderly exchange rate arrangements.



China has exchange rate policies aligning more closely with those of other major currencies used in Special Drawing Rights.







Additionally, the bill will expire seven years after it is enacted, regardless of the above conditions.





