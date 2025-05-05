Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 530 - ACES Act

The House has passed H.R. 530 - ACES Act. This bill was introduced by Representative August Pfluger.

The vote was 376-5.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 530 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a January 16, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 530 - ACES Act Summary



This bill, known as the ACES Act, proposes a study to be conducted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine on the prevalence and mortality of cancer among U.S. military aircrew members. Here are the main points of what the bill entails:





Purpose of the Study





The primary goal of the bill is to understand how cancer affects individuals who served in the Armed Forces as active duty aircrew members. This study will cover:







Identifying exposures related to military occupations that may contribute to cancer, such as chemicals and other agents.



Identifying exposures related to military occupations that may contribute to cancer, such as chemicals and other agents.



Reviewing existing literature to establish links between these exposures and various types of cancers.



Reviewing existing literature to establish links between these exposures and various types of cancers.



Determining the prevalence of cancers specifically among these aircrew members and assessing mortality rates linked to these cancers.







Cancers to be Studied





The specific cancers that the study will focus on include, but are not limited to:







Brain cancer



Brain cancer



Colon and rectal cancers



Colon and rectal cancers



Kidney cancer



Kidney cancer



Lung cancer



Lung cancer



Melanoma skin cancer



Melanoma skin cancer



Non-Hodgkin lymphoma



Non-Hodgkin lymphoma



Pancreatic cancer



Pancreatic cancer



Prostate cancer



Prostate cancer



Testicular cancer



Testicular cancer



Thyroid cancer



Thyroid cancer



Urinary bladder cancer



Urinary bladder cancer



Other cancers deemed appropriate by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs







Data Sources





To conduct the study, various data sources may be utilized, including:







Health care databases from the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense



Health care databases from the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense



The national death index from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention



The national death index from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention



Previous studies related to military personnel and cancer







Reporting Requirements





Once the study is completed, the National Academies are required to submit a report detailing the findings to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs and the committees involved in veterans’ affairs in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.





Definition of Covered Individual





The term "covered individual" refers to anyone who has served on active duty in the Army, Navy, Air Force, or Marine Corps and who has been an aircrew member of a fixed-wing aircraft. This includes roles such as pilots, navigators, and other crew members who regularly flew in these aircraft.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

Representative August Pfluger Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative August Pfluger:

H.R.2575: To provide for the rescission of certain waivers and licenses relating to Iran, and for other purposes.

H.R.2574: No Iranian Energy Act

H.R.2573: LIZARD Act of 2025

H.R.2273: UPRISERS Act

H.R.2272: FAFSA Act of 2025

H.R.2158: Countering Transnational Repression Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative August Pfluger on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pfluger.

Representative August Pfluger Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative August Pfluger is worth $1.6M, as of May 5th, 2025. This is the 232nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pfluger has approximately $280.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative August Pfluger's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pfluger.

Representative August Pfluger Stock Trading

We have data on up to $305.0K of trades from Representative August Pfluger, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 12th, 2022 sale of up to $50K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 54.64% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 54.64% since then. A March 31st, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $LSXMK. The stock has fallen 49.47% since then.

of $LSXMK. The stock has fallen 49.47% since then. A March 31st, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $BAC. The stock has risen 6.28% since then.

of $BAC. The stock has risen 6.28% since then. A January 13th, 2025 sale of up to $15K of $WBD. The stock has fallen 14.94% since then.

of $WBD. The stock has fallen 14.94% since then. A March 31st, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $FUND. The stock has fallen 8.27% since then.

You can track Representative August Pfluger's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pfluger.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.