Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 43 - Alaska Native Village Municipal Lands Restoration Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 43 - Alaska Native Village Municipal Lands Restoration Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Nicholas Begich.

The vote was 412-1.

Here is a short summary of a January 3, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 43 - Alaska Native Village Municipal Lands Restoration Act of 2025 Summary



This bill, known as the Alaska Native Village Municipal Lands Restoration Act of 2025, seeks to amend the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Its primary focus is to change how Village Corporations in Alaska manage land that has been conveyed to the state in trust for municipal corporation purposes.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Exemption from Land Conveyance:



The bill proposes that Village Corporations shall not be required to convey land in trust to the State of Alaska for establishing Municipal Corporations.



Reversion of Trust Lands:



If a Village Corporation previously conveyed land in trust to the state and a Municipal Corporation has not been established, that land can revert back to the Village Corporation. This would take place if the Village Corporation and its residents formalize a resolution requesting the dissolution of the trust.



Restrictions on Additional Conveyances:



The bill states that as of its enactment, Village Corporations are not obligated to convey any more land in trust for future Municipal Corporations.



Conditions for Reversion:



The reversion of lands back to Village Corporations would be subject to existing rights and any existing easements necessary for public access or for rights of those who have valid existing rights on the land. The Village Corporations would also inherit any applicable obligations related to trusts that were in place during the time of conveyance.







Impact of the Bill





The intent of this bill is to give Village Corporations more control over their lands and reduce the mandatory obligations related to land conveyance to the state for municipal use. This could potentially allow these corporations to manage land more effectively according to their needs without the limitations imposed by previous agreements.





Relevant Companies





