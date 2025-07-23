Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 4275 - Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 4275 - Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Sam Graves.

The vote was 399-12.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 4275 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a July 22, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 4275 - Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025 Summary



The Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025 focuses on funding, administration, accountability, and operational enhancements for the United States Coast Guard through the year 2029. The bill includes provisions aimed at improving operational capabilities, personnel policies, resources management, and safety measures within the Coast Guard.





Funding and Appropriations





The bill provides annual appropriations for the Coast Guard, ensuring that it has the necessary financial resources to fulfill its missions. This includes establishing certain oversight and reporting mechanisms to maintain accountability in how these funds are appropriated and spent.





Accountability and Reporting Requirements





A key aspect of the bill is the mandate for the Coast Guard to submit overdue reports to Congress. These reports must include the name of a responsible officer, plans for completion, and a schedule for briefings if deadlines are missed. This provision emphasizes the importance of transparency and accountability in Coast Guard operations.





Personnel and Training Enhancements





The bill establishes a Chief Prosecutor for the Coast Guard and a Special Advisor for Tribal and Native Hawaiian Affairs, aimed at improving legal oversight and community engagement. It also creates a college student pre-commissioning initiative that provides financial assistance and outlines eligibility criteria for prospective officers.





Additionally, incentives for Coast Guard firefighters are included, featuring recruitment and retention bonuses along with annual reporting on their effectiveness.





Operational Improvements





New requirements are set for operational fleets, including a rotary wing fleet and sophisticated reporting on aircraft procurement. Notably, it addresses acquisition procedures and operational support enhancements, particularly for icebreakers and other vital resources needed for navigating challenging environments such as the Great Lakes.





Safety and Emergency Preparedness





The bill also prioritizes the safety of Coast Guard properties. It mandates the development of tsunami preparedness plans for installations in risk areas and establishes safety assessments for natural and cultural resources management.





Misconduct Handling and Support Systems





In terms of misconduct management, the legislation requires detailed record-keeping for investigations, promotes timely responses and support for affected individuals, and mandates assessments on misconduct prevention. It emphasizes victim confidentiality and compliance with federal privacy laws while analyzing data trends related to misconduct incidents within the Coast Guard.





The bill also enhances whistleblower protections, including mental health support and expedited transfer procedures related to misconduct cases. It aims to bolster accountability, especially concerning sexual assault response policies.





Collaboration and Research Initiatives





The Coast Guard will engage in consultations with maritime and aviation industries, federal agencies, and research institutions regarding unmanned systems, including assessing their potential benefits and limitations. Furthermore, the National Academies will conduct assessments on technology use for Coast Guard functions.





Amendments to Legal Codes





Several amendments to the Uniform Code of Military Justice are outlined to enhance accountability for misconduct, focusing on sexual assault response and support for whistleblowers. These amendments include compliance mechanisms for reporting, victim care, and reviewing sexual harassment policies.





Safety Infrastructure Evaluations





A report on safety and security infrastructure at the Coast Guard Academy is mandated, including an assessment of existing policies and recommendations for improvements. This report will contribute to more robust safety measures for cadets and personnel alike.





Implementation Timeline





The bill requires a detailed plan and timeline from the Commandant for implementing safety enhancements, ensuring that there is a framework for accountability regarding these critical updates.





Relevant Companies









AAPL



- The Coast Guard's procurement initiatives may impact various technology and aviation companies involved in the supply of aircraft and unmanned systems.



AAPL - The Coast Guard's procurement initiatives may impact various technology and aviation companies involved in the supply of aircraft and unmanned systems.





BA



- Boeing's involvement in aviation and defense contracting could be affected by new procurement policies and operational requirements established in the bill.



BA - Boeing's involvement in aviation and defense contracting could be affected by new procurement policies and operational requirements established in the bill.





LOCK



- Lockheed Martin, as a supplier for maritime and aircraft systems, may see changes in business operations due to enhanced reporting and operational requirements.





This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

Representative Sam Graves Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Sam Graves:

H.R.4275: Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025

H.R.3684: Save America’s Rural Hospitals Act

H.R.3004: USPS SERVES US Act

H.R.2432: Southwestern Power Administration Fund Establishment Act

H.R.431: Pony Up Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Sam Graves on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Graves.

Representative Sam Graves Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Sam Graves is worth $1.6M, as of July 23rd, 2025. This is the 245th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Graves has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Sam Graves's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Graves.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.