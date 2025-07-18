Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 4016 - Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026

The House has passed H.R. 4016 - Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026. This bill was introduced by Representative Ken Calvert.

The vote was 221-209.

Here is a short summary of a June 16, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 4016 - Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026 Summary



The bill focuses on appropriating funds for the Department of Defense for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026. It addresses various aspects of military spending, including the financing of personnel, operations, maintenance, and procurement for the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Space Force, amounting to significant investments in defense services.





Funding and Defense Initiatives





Significant funding is allocated for defense initiatives, which includes:







Procurement of equipment and modification of existing systems



Facility expansions



Support for various defense production activities, specifically highlighting biomanufacturing







The total funding for these initiatives is over $5.6 billion, with some obligations extending until 2028. This funding aims to facilitate operational expenditures across military branches and supports ongoing defense projects.





Asia Pacific Regional Initiative Program





The bill includes provisions for the Asia Pacific Regional Initiative Program, which is designed to enhance Theater Security Cooperation. This encompasses:







Humanitarian assistance



Training exercises with allied foreign forces







It also specifies that certain funds cannot be used for countries that are banned from receiving aid. Additionally, there are regulations governing the sale of tobacco products at military outlets.





Domestic Manufacturing Requirements





Several mandates are included in the bill to promote domestic manufacturing. Key requirements are:







Certain defense components must be manufactured in the U.S., especially propulsion systems within the FFG-Frigate program



Use of funds for contracts is restricted unless auxiliary equipment is also U.S.-made







Moreover, the bill prohibits the use of allocated funds for specific entertainment expenses and COVID-19-related costs. It also places limitations on financial transactions with particular foreign entities and organizations.





Oversight and Reporting Requirements





The Secretary of Defense is required to maintain transparency and oversight regarding the utilization of funds. This includes:







Submission of detailed budget proposals to Congress



Quarterly reports on the status of fund allocations







Funds are specifically limited to designated personnel and programs, thereby ensuring that there cannot be any reprogramming or transfer of funds between different projects. Additionally, funds allocated for certain projects cannot be canceled or terminated arbitrarily.





Relevant Companies









LMT



- Lockheed Martin: Likely to benefit from increased defense contracts related to military procurement and equipment modification.



BA



- Boeing: Opportunities for contracts in military aircraft procurement and related defense services.



NOC



- Northrop Grumman: Potential contracts for military operations and technology development sourced from the allocated funds.



RTN



- Raytheon: May experience impacts from defense production activities, especially in defense systems and technology procurement.





This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text.

