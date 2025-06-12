Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 4 - Rescissions Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 4 - Rescissions Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Steve Scalise.

The vote was 214-212.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 4 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a June 6, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 4 - Rescissions Act of 2025 Summary



This bill, titled the "Rescissions Act of 2025," is designed to permanently eliminate certain budgetary allocations that have not yet been used, as proposed by the President on June 3, 2025. The key actions it outlines include:





1. Purpose of the Bill





The main objective of the bill is to rescind or cancel specific funds from various federal budget categories. The funds in question are described as "unobligated balances," which means they have been allocated for certain purposes but have not yet been spent or committed to any projects or services.





2. Specific Rescissions





The bill lists the following rescissions, which total around $3.5 billion:









International Organizations—Contributions to International Organizations:







$33,008,764 from the Department of State appropriations for 2024.





$168,837,230 from the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations Act for 2025.













International Organizations—Contributions for International Peacekeeping Activities:







$203,328,007 from the Department of State appropriations for 2024.





$157,906,000 from the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations Act for 2025.













Bilateral Economic Assistance—Global Health Programs:







$500,000,000 from the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations Act for 2025 (first paragraph).





$400,000,000 from the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations Act for 2025 (second paragraph).













Department of State—Migration and Refugee Assistance:







$800,000,000 from the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations Act for 2025.













Bilateral Economic Assistance—Complex Crises Fund:







$43,000,000 from the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations Act for 2025.













Bilateral Economic Assistance—Democracy Fund:







$83,000,000 from the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations Act for 2025.













Bilateral Economic Assistance—Economic Support Fund:







$1,650,000,000 from the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations Act for 2025.













Multilateral Assistance—Contribution to the Clean Technology Fund:







$125,000,000 from the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations Act for 2025.













Bilateral Economic Assistance—Development Assistance:







$2,500,000,000 from the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations Act for 2025.













Bilateral Economic Assistance—International Disaster Assistance:







$496,000,000 from the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations Act for 2025.













Corporation for Public Broadcasting:







Amounts for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 are permanently rescinded.













3. Process for Enactment





Upon enactment, the rescissions will take effect immediately. This bill was introduced by Mr. Scalise on June 6, 2025, and has been referred to the Committee on Appropriations.





4. Implications





The rescission of these funds may impact various international programs, including health initiatives, humanitarian assistance, and contributions to international organizations, as these funds are intended for multiple global efforts.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

Representative Steve Scalise Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Steve Scalise is worth $32.5K, as of June 12th, 2025. This is the 409th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scalise has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Steve Scalise's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scalise.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.