Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 3944 - Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026

The House has passed H.R. 3944 - Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026. This bill was introduced by Representative John R. Carter.

The vote was 218-206.

Here is a short summary of a June 12, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 3944 - Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026 Summary



The bill is focused on funding for military construction, veterans' affairs, and related agencies for the fiscal year 2026. It specifies the allocation of financial resources to various military branches and veterans' programs, covering essential areas such as housing, medical services, and research. Key aspects of funding include:





Funding Allocations







Military construction: Funds will be designated for building and upgrading facilities used by military personnel.



Veterans' programs: There will be allocations for services aimed at veterans, which includes medical support and housing assistance.







Department of Veterans Affairs Operations





The bill provides funding for operations and maintenance of several agencies within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Notable allocations include:







National Cemetery Administration: $497 million allocated to maintain and operate veterans' cemeteries.



Board of Veterans Appeals: $287 million designated for processing appeals from veterans regarding their benefits.



Information Technology Systems: $5.882 billion set aside to update and maintain the VA's IT systems for better service delivery.







Additionally, the bill outlines specific conditions regarding the transfer of funds and requirements for reporting back on how appropriated funds are used, promoting oversight and accountability in financial matters.





Animal Research Provisions





Starting July 1, 2025, the bill prohibits funding for certain types of animal research unless it receives specific approval from the Secretary of Veterans Affairs. This section emphasizes:







Strict conditions that must be met when seeking approval for animal research funding.



Requirements for reporting on such research endeavors.



Periodic inspections and evaluations will be mandated to ensure compliance with the established rules and to minimize harm to animals involved.







Overall Objectives





The overarching intent of the legislation is to ensure that veterans receive adequate support and resources, enhance operational capabilities within the Department of Veterans Affairs, and regulate the use of funds allocated for animal research. The bill aims for transparency and accountability in managing funds, as well as promoting ethical considerations in research involving animals.





