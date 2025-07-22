Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 3937 - Wabeno Economic Development Act

The House has passed H.R. 3937 - Wabeno Economic Development Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Thomas P. Tiffany.

The vote was 410-1.

Here is a short summary of a June 11, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 3937 - Wabeno Economic Development Act Summary



This bill, titled the



Wabeno Economic Development Act



, aims to facilitate the transfer of certain federal land in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest to a private company, Tony’s Wabeno Redi-Mix, LLC. It includes key provisions as follows:





Conveyance of Federal Land





The bill mandates the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to transfer approximately 14 acres of federal land to Tony’s Wabeno Redi-Mix, LLC, provided that the company submits an offer to purchase the land for its appraised market value within 180 days after the appraisal is approved. The transfer of land includes:







All rights, title, and interest of the United States, including mineral rights.



The process must comply with existing valid rights and be executed through a quitclaim deed.



The company is required to cover the costs associated with the land transfer, including the appraisal, potential surveys, and any environmental audits needed under federal laws.







Appraisal Process





The Secretary of Agriculture must complete an appraisal of the land to determine its market value within 300 days of the bill's enactment. The appraisal will follow federal standards for land evaluations.





Hazardous Materials Disclosure





This section allows for a simplified disclosure process for hazardous materials on the land. The Secretary is required to disclose any hazardous substances present but is not obligated to remediate or clean up these substances prior to the transfer.





Federal Permitting Review





A secondary objective of this bill is to initiate a comprehensive review of the federal permitting processes for the development of stone, sand, and gravel on federal lands. This review, to be conducted by the Secretary of the Interior, involves:







Evaluating the current permitting processes, including timelines from application to approval.



Identifying inefficiencies and redundant steps in the current system.



Providing recommendations for improvements to streamline these processes.



Assessing the economic impacts associated with the current permitting timelines.







Public Accessibility





A report summarizing the findings from the permitting review must be submitted to relevant congressional committees and made publicly available within 180 days of the bill’s enactment.





Relevant Companies









TWRM



(Titan Energy Worldwide) - Associated with materials processing and distribution might see indirect effects from this bill's land transfer provisions.





