Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 3633 - CLARITY Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 3633 - CLARITY Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative J. French Hill.

The vote was 294-134.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 3633 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a June 23, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 3633 - CLARITY Act of 2025 Summary



The CLARITY Act of 2025 aims to create a regulatory framework for digital commodities, assigning authority over these markets to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The bill defines digital commodities and introduces regulations specific to brokers, dealers, and exchanges involved in these transactions.





Definitions and Regulatory Authority





The bill establishes definitions for digital commodities and permitted payment stablecoins, modifying laws to clarify exceptions for these terms. It ensures that the SEC has jurisdiction over digital commodity transactions, similar to the regulations that govern securities, to guard against fraud and market manipulation.





Digital Commodity Issuers and Intermediaries





Requirements are outlined for digital commodity issuers, including mandatory disclosures on development plans, risk factors, and ownership lists. This aims to enhance transparency and protect investors, especially in non-mature blockchain systems. Intermediaries, such as brokers and exchanges, will need to register, comply with regulations, and provide ongoing information about customer accounts.





Registration and Oversight





The bill sets forth a framework for registering digital commodity exchanges, detailing compliance requirements and processes for customer asset protection. Registered entities are required to maintain transparency in their operations, including holding customer assets securely and safeguarding against conflicts of interest.





Regulatory Updates and Compliance





Amendments to the Commodity Exchange Act will clarify regulatory requirements for trading systems, as well as provisions for exemptions from registration for certain brokers and trading platforms. The SEC and CFTC will jointly engage in rulemaking to ensure a consistent understanding of regulatory expectations for digital assets.





Consumer Protections





The bill emphasizes consumer protections by prohibiting the commingling of customer funds and requiring customer assets to be held securely. Digital commodity exchanges and brokers will be required to appoint compliance officers and adhere to strict reporting standards to ensure transparency in their operations.





Mature Blockchain Criteria





To qualify as a decentralized and mature blockchain, systems must not be controlled by a single person or group. Criteria include aspects such as market value, functionality, openness, governance, and impartiality, aimed at safeguarding against centralized control and enhancing investor confidence.





Research and Innovation





The bill mandates studies on financial literacy related to digital commodities, the infrastructure of digital markets, and the applications of blockchain technology, particularly in decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens. Reports on these studies will be required within a year of the bill's enactment to inform regulators and help guide future policies.





Exemptions and Limitations





It establishes exemptions for certain transactions involving digital commodities, imposing limitations on transactions by individuals controlling blockchains. This is intended to facilitate responsible innovation while ensuring that regulations adapt to the evolving nature of digital assets.





Relevant Companies









COIN



- Coinbase may face impacts due to its role as a digital commodity exchange, particularly related to compliance with the new registration and operational guidelines.



COIN - Coinbase may face impacts due to its role as a digital commodity exchange, particularly related to compliance with the new registration and operational guidelines.





BTC



- Bitcoin's ecosystem may see regulatory implications depending on how digital commodities and payment stablecoins are defined and treated under this bill.





This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

Representative J. French Hill Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative J. French Hill:

H.R.4179: Countering Wrongful Detention Act of 2025

H.R.4102: RISE Act

H.R.3633: Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025

H.R.3394: Fair Investment Opportunities for Professional Experts Act

H.R.3187: To require the Secretary of Agriculture to convey a parcel of property of the Forest Service to Perry County, Arkansas, and for other purposes.

H.R.2777: S-CAP Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative J. French Hill on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hill.

Representative J. French Hill Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative J. French Hill is worth $19.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 53rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hill has approximately $16.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative J. French Hill's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hill.

Representative J. French Hill Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.4M of trades from Representative J. French Hill, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $PM. The stock has risen 91.6% since then.

of $PM. The stock has risen 91.6% since then. A November 22nd, 2023 purchase of up to $100K of $V. The stock has risen 37.52% since then.

of $V. The stock has risen 37.52% since then. A November 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $MO. The stock has risen 40.76% since then.

of $MO. The stock has risen 40.76% since then. A November 22nd, 2023 purchase of up to $100K of $MKL. The stock has risen 40.54% since then.

of $MKL. The stock has risen 40.54% since then. A December 29th, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $SCHW. The stock has risen 34.27% since then.

You can track Representative J. French Hill's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hill.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.