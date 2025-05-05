Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 36

The House has passed H.R. 36. This bill was introduced by Representative Joe Wilson.

The vote was 349-42.

Here is a short summary of a January 3, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 36 Summary



This bill is known as the Mobilizing and Enhancing Georgia’s Options for Building Accountability, Resilience, and Independence Act, or the MEGOBARI Act. Its main purpose is to counter the influence of the Chinese Communist Party, the Iranian regime, and the Russian Federation in Georgia. Below are key elements of the bill:





Key Provisions









Applauding Georgian Progress:



The act acknowledges the progress Georgia has made in building a democratic society since gaining independence from the Soviet Union. It emphasizes the importance of democracy for regional stability and U.S. national interests.



Addressing Democratic Backsliding:



The act highlights recent declines in democracy in Georgia and notes the growing hostility of the Georgian government toward independent civil society and Western alliances. It calls on the U.S. Secretary of State to suspend the United States-Georgia Strategic Partnership Commission until the Georgian government demonstrates democratic intentions and commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration.



Support for Euro-Atlantic Aspirations:



The act expresses U.S. support for Georgia’s constitutional aspirations to become a member of the European Union and NATO, while urging the Georgian government to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression.



Call for Political Reforms:



The act encourages all political factions in Georgia to engage in reform processes that include civil society input, particularly regarding plans for EU candidate status.







Sanctions









Assessment and Sanctions on Corruption:



The President is required to determine if certain Georgian officials engaged in corruption or violated laws preventing Euro-Atlantic integration, leading to potential sanctions against these individuals.



Sanctions for Undermining Peace and Security:



The President may also impose sanctions on individuals who undermine the stability and territorial integrity of Georgia.



Specific Sanctions:



Sanctions may include blocking property in the U.S. and barring individuals from entering the country.







Reports and Strategy









Reports on Russian Influence:



Within 180 days of enactment, the Secretary of State, in collaboration with intelligence and defense officials, must report on the presence of Russian intelligence in Georgia, including any Chinese influence.



Five-Year Strategy:



The U.S. government will develop and submit a detailed strategy for bilateral relations with Georgia, including how to support civil society and media organizations.







Enhanced Assistance









People-to-People Contact:



The act encourages educational and cultural exchanges between the U.S. and Georgia.



Military Cooperation:



The President is advised to maintain and expand military cooperation, particularly in providing training and security equipment to Georgia to defend against threats, especially from Russia.







Expiration of the Act





The provisions of this act will expire five years after its enactment, unless extended or revised.





