Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 35 - Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act

The House has passed H.R. 35 - Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Juan Ciscomani.

The vote was 264-155.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 35 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a January 3, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 35 - Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act Summary



This bill, known as the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act, aims to address the issue of individuals who intentionally flee from federal officers while operating a motor vehicle. It introduces new criminal penalties and immigration consequences for these actions, particularly near the U.S. border.





Key Provisions





Criminal Penalties for Evading Arrest





The bill amends federal law to establish that:







A person commits an offense if they operate a motor vehicle and intentionally flee from:



A person commits an offense if they operate a motor vehicle and intentionally flee from:





A U.S. Border Patrol agent who is acting lawfully.



A U.S. Border Patrol agent who is acting lawfully.





Any federal, state, or local law enforcement officer who is assisting or under the command of a U.S. Border Patrol agent, within 100 miles of the U.S. border.









Penalties for Offenses





The penalties for evading arrest or detention while operating a vehicle are categorized based on the outcomes of the flight:







If no serious harm occurs, the offender may face:



If no serious harm occurs, the offender may face:





Up to 2 years in prison.



Up to 2 years in prison.





Fines.



Fines.





If serious bodily injury results, the penalties increase to:



If serious bodily injury results, the penalties increase to:





5 to 20 years in prison.



5 to 20 years in prison.





Fines.



Fines.





If the action results in a death, the penalties become significantly more severe, including:



If the action results in a death, the penalties become significantly more severe, including:





10 years to life in prison.



10 years to life in prison.





Fines.









Immigration Consequences





The bill also impacts immigration laws by establishing that:







Individuals convicted of evading arrest or detention while driving would be classified as inadmissible to the U.S.



Individuals convicted of evading arrest or detention while driving would be classified as inadmissible to the U.S.



Such individuals may also face deportation if convicted.



Such individuals may also face deportation if convicted.



Conviction would make an individual ineligible for various forms of relief under immigration laws, including asylum.







Annual Reporting Requirement





The bill mandates that the Attorney General, in coordination with the Secretary of Homeland Security, produce an annual report detailing:







The number of people who violate the new section regarding evasion.



The number of people who violate the new section regarding evasion.



Statistics on charges, apprehensions, and penalties related to these violations.







Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.