Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 3422 - Promoting Opportunities for Non-Traditional Capital Formation Act

The House has passed H.R. 3422 - Promoting Opportunities for Non-Traditional Capital Formation Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Maxine Waters.

The vote was 321-87.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 3422 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a June 3, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 3422 - Promoting Opportunities for Non-Traditional Capital Formation Act Summary



This bill, known as the Promoting Opportunities for Non-Traditional Capital Formation Act, aims to amend the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The primary purpose of the bill is to enhance support for small businesses, particularly those that are traditionally underrepresented in capital raising efforts. It outlines several key provisions focused on improving access to capital for these businesses.





Key Provisions









Educational Resources:



The bill requires the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation to provide educational resources designed to assist small businesses and small business investors. This includes raising awareness about different options available for raising capital.



The bill requires the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation to provide educational resources designed to assist small businesses and small business investors. This includes raising awareness about different options available for raising capital.





Focus on Underrepresented Groups:



Specific attention is given to small businesses that are women-owned or minority-owned, businesses located in rural areas, and those affected by natural disasters like hurricanes. The aim is to ensure these groups have access to capital-raising opportunities.



Specific attention is given to small businesses that are women-owned or minority-owned, businesses located in rural areas, and those affected by natural disasters like hurricanes. The aim is to ensure these groups have access to capital-raising opportunities.





Annual Coordination Meetings:



The Advocate is also tasked with meeting at least once a year with representatives from state securities commissions. These meetings will focus on collaboration and coordination to better assist small businesses and their investors.







Overall, the bill seeks to create a more supportive environment for small businesses looking to raise capital, especially those that may face challenges due to their ownership demographic or geographic location.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

Representative Maxine Waters Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Maxine Waters:

H.R.3938: CLASS Act of 2025

H.R.3573: Stop TRUMP in Crypto Act of 2025

H.R.3422: Promoting Opportunities for Non-Traditional Capital Formation Act

H.R.3224: International Financial Institution Improvements Act of 2025

H.R.3171: Reduction in Force Review Act

H.R.3086: Restoring Fair Housing Protections Eliminated by Trump Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Maxine Waters on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Waters.

Representative Maxine Waters Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Maxine Waters is worth $3.7M, as of June 23rd, 2025. This is the 166th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Waters has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Maxine Waters's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Waters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.