Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 3394 - Fair Investment Opportunities for Professional Experts Act

The House has passed H.R. 3394 - Fair Investment Opportunities for Professional Experts Act. This bill was introduced by Representative J. French Hill.

The vote was 397-12.

Here is a short summary of a June 3, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 3394 - Fair Investment Opportunities for Professional Experts Act Summary



This bill, titled the



Fair Investment Opportunities for Professional Experts Act



, aims to modify the definition of "accredited investor" in the Securities Act of 1933. The key changes proposed by the bill are as follows:





Redefining Accredited Investor Criteria







The bill seeks to establish clearer criteria for who can be classified as an accredited investor, enabling more individuals to participate in certain investment opportunities that are typically restricted to accredited investors.



Under the proposed amendments, individuals with an individual net worth (excluding their primary residence) over $1,000,000 can qualify as accredited investors. This net worth threshold will be adjusted every five years for inflation.



Individuals can qualify based on income as well. Those who have earned an individual income over $200,000 or a joint income over $300,000 in the last two years, and who expect similar income in the current year, can also be classified as accredited investors.



Professional qualifications are also included. Individuals who are currently licensed or registered as brokers or investment advisers, and those who have demonstrable education or relevant job experience in finance or investments can qualify as accredited investors as well.







Impact on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)







The bill requires the



Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)



to revise the current regulations surrounding the definition of accredited investors to align with the new criteria established by this bill.



The SEC has a deadline of 180 days after the bill's enactment to implement these changes, ensuring that the updated regulations take effect in a timely manner.







Goal of the Legislation





The overarching goal of this legislation is to broaden access to investment opportunities for individuals with sufficient financial resources or professional expertise, thus promoting wider participation in the investment market.





Requirements for Future Verification







To qualify under the new investor criteria, individuals would need to have their education or job experience verified by self-regulatory organizations. This adds a layer of protection and ensures that those qualifying based on professional knowledge are legitimate.







Existing Provisions Remain







This bill maintains certain existing provisions related to the securities laws while expanding the scope of who can be considered an accredited investor.







Relevant Companies





