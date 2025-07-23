Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 3357 - Enhancing Multi-Class Share Disclosures Act

The House has passed H.R. 3357 - Enhancing Multi-Class Share Disclosures Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Gregory W. Meeks.

The vote was 381-31.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 3357 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a June 3, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 3357 - Enhancing Multi-Class Share Disclosures Act Summary



This legislation, known as the Enhancing Multi-Class Share Disclosures Act, aims to increase transparency for companies with a multi-class share structure, particularly regarding their voting rights in corporate governance. The key provisions of the bill are as follows:





1. Requirement for Disclosures





The bill mandates that companies which have a multi-class stock system must disclose specific information in any materials used for proxy votes or shareholder consent solicitations. This applies to materials for annual meetings and any other filings deemed appropriate by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).





2. Disclosures About Key Individuals





The disclosures required under the bill must include:







The number of shares owned (in all classes) by each director, director nominee, executive officer, or anyone holding 5% or more of the total voting power.



This information must be expressed as a percentage of the total outstanding shares entitled to vote in director elections.



The proportion of voting power held by these individuals, also shown as a percentage of the total voting power across all classes of securities eligible for voting.







3. Definition of Multi-Class Share Structure





The term "multi-class share structure" in the context of this bill refers to any capitalization structure that has two or more types of shares with differing voting rights concerning the election of directors.





4. Goals of the Legislation





The primary objective of the Enhancing Multi-Class Share Disclosures Act is to improve shareholder awareness of how voting power is distributed among different classes of shares, especially in companies where founders or certain shareholders hold disproportionate voting power compared to their ownership. This increased transparency is intended to empower shareholders to make more informed decisions.





Relevant Companies









GOOGL



- Alphabet Inc. has a multi-class share structure with different voting rights that could be affected by the proposed disclosure requirements.



FB



- Meta Platforms, Inc. operates with a multi-class share system that allows certain shareholders significant voting influence, making them a key subject of the new disclosure requirements.



SNAP



- Snap Inc. has a unique share structure that limits voting rights for most shareholders, which would necessitate compliance with the disclosure rules outlined in the bill.



TSLA



- Tesla, Inc. has multiple classes of shares, and the bill's requirements could apply to how its voting power is presented to investors.





