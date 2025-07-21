Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 3351 - Improving Access to Small Business Information Act

The House has passed H.R. 3351 - Improving Access to Small Business Information Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Young Kim.

The vote was 387-12.

Here is a short summary of a June 3, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 3351 - Improving Access to Small Business Information Act Summary



This bill, titled the



Improving Access to Small Business Information Act



, aims to amend the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 specifically regarding the operations of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation. The main purpose of the bill is to establish that actions taken by this Advocate do not fall under the definition of a



collection of information



as described in the Paperwork Reduction Act.





Key Provisions of the Bill





The bill includes the following critical points:







The Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation can take certain actions without needing to follow the usual paperwork collection protocols set out by the Paperwork Reduction Act.



This exclusion signifies that the Advocate will not have to submit information collections to the Office of Management and Budget for approval as typically required. This can streamline processes and potentially speed up the ability to support small businesses.



However, some requirements still apply, such as maintaining compliance with specific sections of the title related to the collection of information, indicating a balance between operational efficiency and necessary oversight.







Exceptions and Compliance Requirements





While the bill provides exemptions for the Advocate, there are still requirements that need to be adhered to:







The Advocate will need to comply with certain sections of the Paperwork Reduction Act concerning recordkeeping and reporting.



Despite the exemption from submitting collections to the Office of Management and Budget, the Advocate must still include necessary compliance indications in its stakeholder communications.







Impact on Small Businesses





The intended outcome of the bill is to improve access to information for small businesses, potentially leading to greater support in obtaining capital and navigating regulatory environments. The measures outlined could simplify reporting and decrease administrative burdens on the Advocate, allowing for more swift assistance to small businesses in need.





Relevant Companies





None found



