Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 2987 - Capping Excessive Awarding of SBLC Entrants Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 2987 - Capping Excessive Awarding of SBLC Entrants Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Robert Bresnahan.

The vote was 214-198.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 2987 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a May 21, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 2987 - Capping Excessive Awarding of SBLC Entrants Act of 2025 Summary



This bill, known as the Capping Excessive Awarding of SBLC Entrants Act of 2025, aims to amend the Small Business Act. The primary focus of this legislation is to place a limit on the number of small business lending companies (SBLCs) that are authorized to issue loans under the Small Business Administration's guidelines.





Key Provisions







The bill specifically states that there will be a maximum of 16 small business lending companies that can operate as for-profit entities and provide loans at any given time.



This limitation is designed to create a more controlled environment for small business lending by restricting the total number of entities that can participate in this market.



Nonprofit organizations are not included in this cap, meaning they can continue to operate without restriction under this new rule.



The bill assigns responsibility to the Administrator of the Small Business Administration to enforce this limit.







Purpose





The purpose of this bill is to potentially reduce any issues related to over-saturation in the small business lending market, which could lead to predatory lending practices or unhealthy competition among lenders. By capping the number of lenders, the bill could help ensure that the remaining lenders can operate more sustainably and responsibly.





Process and Status





The bill was introduced on April 24, 2025, and has since been reported with amendments to the House of Representatives. It has undergone committee review and has been directed to the Committee of the Whole House for further consideration.





Relevant Companies









SBLC



- This company could be directly impacted as it operates within the realm of small business lending and would be subject to the new cap on lending companies.



LEND



- A publicly traded lender that may find its operations affected by the proposed limitation on the number of lending entities.





This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

