Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 2931 - Save SBA from Sanctuary Cities Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 2931 - Save SBA from Sanctuary Cities Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Brad Finstad.

The vote was 211-199.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 2931 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a May 21, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 2931 - Save SBA from Sanctuary Cities Act of 2025 Summary



This bill, titled the "Save SBA from Sanctuary Cities Act of 2025," aims to direct the Small Business Administration (SBA) to relocate its offices that are situated in what are termed "sanctuary jurisdictions." A sanctuary jurisdiction is generally understood as a state or local area that has policies restricting the exchange of information about individuals' immigration status with federal authorities, particularly the Department of Homeland Security.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Relocation Requirement:



The Administrator of the SBA must relocate any office identified as being in a sanctuary jurisdiction. This includes regional, district, or local offices but does not apply to the headquarters of the SBA.



The Administrator of the SBA must relocate any office identified as being in a sanctuary jurisdiction. This includes regional, district, or local offices but does not apply to the headquarters of the SBA.





Determination Process:



Before relocating an office, the Administrator must publicly determine that the office is indeed located in a sanctuary jurisdiction.



Before relocating an office, the Administrator must publicly determine that the office is indeed located in a sanctuary jurisdiction.





New Location:



The relocated office must be situated in a place that is outside of a sanctuary jurisdiction, or, if moving within the same state, only to another location that is not classified as a sanctuary jurisdiction.



The relocated office must be situated in a place that is outside of a sanctuary jurisdiction, or, if moving within the same state, only to another location that is not classified as a sanctuary jurisdiction.





Relocation Deadline:



The bill establishes a 120-day timeframe for the relocation process after the public determination is made. If the relocation does not occur within this period, the head of the office must provide a written explanation for the delay.



The bill establishes a 120-day timeframe for the relocation process after the public determination is made. If the relocation does not occur within this period, the head of the office must provide a written explanation for the delay.





Consequences for Noncompliance:



If an office fails to relocate within the specified period, it must cease operations until a new location outside a sanctuary jurisdiction is established, and its employees must be reassigned accordingly.



If an office fails to relocate within the specified period, it must cease operations until a new location outside a sanctuary jurisdiction is established, and its employees must be reassigned accordingly.





Removal of Leadership:



The head of the office subject to relocation can be removed if they fail to submit a proper explanation for noncompliance or if the Administrator finds their explanation inadequate.



The head of the office subject to relocation can be removed if they fail to submit a proper explanation for noncompliance or if the Administrator finds their explanation inadequate.





Prohibition on Establishing New Offices:



The SBA is not allowed to create new offices in any sanctuary jurisdiction.







Definitions









Small Business Administration (SBA):



Government agency responsible for supporting small businesses.



Government agency responsible for supporting small businesses.





Administrator:



The head of the Small Business Administration.



The head of the Small Business Administration.





Covered Office:



Any regional, district, or local office of the SBA, excluding the headquarters.



Any regional, district, or local office of the SBA, excluding the headquarters.





Sanctuary Jurisdiction:



A state or locality that restricts information sharing about immigration status with the federal government, with certain exceptions for victims or witnesses of criminal offenses.







Implications of the Bill





The bill effectively mandates the relocation of certain SBA offices if they are deemed to be in jurisdictions that do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. This could impact the accessibility of SBA services in those jurisdictions as operations may be halted during the relocation process, affecting small business owners and entrepreneurs seeking assistance. Additionally, employees operating in these offices could see changes in their job locations—potentially affecting their employment status and job security.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

Representative Brad Finstad Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Brad Finstad:

H.R.3283: FARMER Act

H.R.3212: LAST ACRE Act of 2025

H.R.2931: Save SBA from Sanctuary Cities Act of 2025

H.R.1991: Producer and Agricultural Credit Enhancement Act of 2025

H.R.1604: Farm and Food Cybersecurity Act of 2025

H.R.1463: To prohibit the use of Federal funds to implement, administer, or enforce a final rule of the Food and Drug Administration relating to "Medical Devices; Laboratory Developed Tests", and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Representative Brad Finstad on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Finstad.

Representative Brad Finstad Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Brad Finstad is worth $4.0M, as of June 5th, 2025. This is the 150th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Finstad has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Brad Finstad's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Finstad.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.