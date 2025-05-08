Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 276 - Gulf of America Act

The House has passed H.R. 276 - Gulf of America Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The vote was 203-213.

Here is a short summary of a April 30, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 276 - Gulf of America Act Summary



This bill, titled the



Gulf of America Act



, proposes to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the



Gulf of America



. The following outlines the key points of the bill:





Renaming the Gulf of Mexico





The bill specifies that:







The Gulf of Mexico will officially be renamed the Gulf of America.



All laws, maps, regulations, documents, and other records of the United States that currently reference the Gulf of Mexico will now refer to it as the Gulf of America.







Implementation Process





The bill delegates the responsibility for implementing this name change to the Secretary of the Interior. The process includes:







The Secretary, through the Chairman of the Board on Geographic Names, will oversee the renaming effort related to federal documents and maps.



Federal agencies are required to update all relevant documents and maps to reflect this new name within 180 days after the bill is enacted.







Short Title





The bill can be referred to simply as the



Gulf of America Act



.





Timeline





The bill was introduced to the House of Representatives and has passed through certain stages, including reporting with amendments.





Relevant Companies





None found



