Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 275 - Special Interest Alien Reporting Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 275 - Special Interest Alien Reporting Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The vote was 231-182.

Here is a short summary of a June 17, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 275 - Special Interest Alien Reporting Act of 2025 Summary



The bill, known as the Special Interest Alien Reporting Act of 2025, requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide monthly updates on special interest aliens who are encountered while attempting to unlawfully enter the United States. The key provisions of the bill include:





Monthly Reporting Requirements





The Secretary of Homeland Security must publish a report by the seventh day of each month. This report will include:







The total number of special interest aliens encountered in the previous month.



The nationalities or countries of last habitual residence of these individuals.



The data broken down by geographic regions where these encounters occurred.



Details on whether these encounters took place at land, air, or sea ports of entry, between ports of entry, or inside the United States.







Initial Reporting Period





The first report, which will be due in the first full month after the bill becomes law, must also include data for the period from January 20, 2021, through January 19, 2025.





Definitions





For the purposes of this bill:









Alien:



Refers to a person as defined by immigration law.



Covered nation:



Refers to countries identified under specific national security criteria.



Special interest alien:



Refers to individuals who may pose a national security risk based on their travel patterns.







Purpose of Reporting





The aim of this bill is to enhance transparency and accountability regarding encounters with individuals who may pose a national security risk, thereby allowing Congress to monitor and assess immigration enforcement relating to special interest aliens.





Relevant Companies





