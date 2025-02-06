Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 27 - Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act

The House has passed H.R. 27 - Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act. This bill was introduced by Representative H. Morgan Griffith.

The vote was 312-108.

Here is a short summary of a January 3, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 27 - Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act Summary



This bill, titled the "Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act," seeks to modify the regulations surrounding fentanyl and related substances. Here’s a summary of its main components:





1. Scheduling of Fentanyl-Related Substances





The bill updates the Controlled Substances Act to include any material or compound that contains any quantity of a fentanyl-related substance in Schedule I. This means that if a substance is chemically similar to fentanyl, it will automatically be classified as a controlled substance unless specifically exempted or listed in another schedule. The definition of a "fentanyl-related substance" is broad and includes variations in its chemical structure, such as:







Alterations in the various chemical groups attached to fentanyl.







However, certain substances can be exempted from this classification based on actions by the Attorney General or if they are listed elsewhere in the schedules.





2. Research Registration Requirements





The bill introduces new regulations for researchers dealing with Schedule I substances. This includes:







A streamlined or alternative registration process for researchers working with fentanyl-related substances.



The ability for researchers not currently registered to conduct research, provided they notify the Attorney General about their research plans.



Expedited procedures for research involving substances approved under federal laws.







Research institutions will have certain exemptions from needing separate registrations for researchers working within the same institution, provided they inform the Attorney General of the necessary details.





3. Transparency and Rulemaking





The bill requires the Attorney General to issue new rules to implement the changes within six months of enactment. It emphasizes transparency around the processes for conducting research with fentanyl and related substances, ensuring that information on special application processes is made public.





4. Penalties for Violations





The bill also modifies the penalties associated with trafficking fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances, notably including these substances in import-export controls and related violations.





5. Applicability of Amendments





The amendments made by this bill will apply retroactively from the date of enactment, meaning any legal proceedings prior to this bill will still recognize these substances as regulated under the modified definitions.





Relevant Companies









- Pfizer Inc.: May be impacted due to its involvement in pharmaceutical research and development, particularly in the opioids and pain management categories.



- Novartis AG: As a global healthcare company, changes in regulations regarding controlled substances could influence their research and product offerings in pain management.



AMGN



- Amgen Inc.: Might be affected due to its work in medical research that may involve opioids and related substances.





