Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 26 - Protecting American Energy Production Act

The House has passed H.R. 26 - Protecting American Energy Production Act. This bill was introduced by Representative August Pfluger.

The vote was 226-188.

Here is a short summary of a January 3, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 26 - Protecting American Energy Production Act Summary



This bill, titled the



Protecting American Energy Production Act



, aims to establish specific guidelines regarding hydraulic fracturing (commonly referred to as fracking) for oil and natural gas production in the United States.





Key Provisions of the Bill









State Authority:



The bill emphasizes that states should have the primary responsibility for regulating hydraulic fracturing activities on state and private lands. This suggests that states will retain significant control over how fracking is conducted within their jurisdictions.



Moratorium Restrictions:



The bill prohibits the President from declaring a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing unless such a moratorium is specifically approved by an act of Congress. This means that any potential ban on fracking would require legislative approval, limiting executive power in this area.







Context and Implications





The act is introduced in response to concerns about federal regulations impacting state-level energy production, particularly in relation to hydraulic fracturing, which has been a contentious issue in discussions about energy policy, environmental concerns, and economic development.





Legislative Process





The bill was introduced in the House of Representatives and has been referred to the Committee on Natural Resources and the Committee on Energy and Commerce for further consideration.





Relevant Companies









XOM



- Exxon Mobil Corporation. As a major player in the oil and gas industry, any changes in regulation regarding fracking could significantly impact its operations and future projects.



CVX



- Chevron Corporation. Similar to Exxon, Chevron engages heavily in the extraction of oil and natural gas, and regulatory changes could affect its business strategies.



PXD



- Pioneer Natural Resources Company. This company primarily focuses on the exploration and production of oil and gas, relying significantly on techniques like hydraulic fracturing.





