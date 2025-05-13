Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 249

The House has passed H.R. 249. This bill was introduced by Representative Frank Pallone, Jr..

The vote was 362-50.

Here is a short summary of a April 17, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 249 Summary



This bill proposes to rename certain facilities at the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park in honor of Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. The specific changes outlined in the legislation are as follows:





Redesignation of Facilities





The bill includes the following provisions for renaming:









Great Falls Scenic Overlook Trail Bridge:



This bridge will be officially renamed to the



Bill Pascrell, Jr. Scenic Overlook Trail Bridge



.



Overlook Park:



This area will now be designated as



Bill Pascrell, Jr. Overlook Park



.







Implications of the Redesignation





Upon enactment of the bill, any references in U.S. law, maps, regulations, documents, papers, or other records that mention:







Great Falls Scenic Overlook Trail Bridge will be understood to refer to the



Bill Pascrell, Jr. Scenic Overlook Trail Bridge



.



Overlook Park will now be referred to as



Bill Pascrell, Jr. Overlook Park



.







The bill is purely focused on ceremonial recognition and does not propose any changes to the management or operation of the facilities themselves.





Relevant Companies





None found.



