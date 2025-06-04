Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 2483 - SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 2483 - SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Brett Guthrie.

The vote was 366-57.

Here is a short summary of a May 29, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 2483 - SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025 Summary



The SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025 is legislation designed to continue and expand efforts to combat opioid use disorder and related substance abuse issues. Key components of the bill focus on the prevention, treatment, and recovery services for individuals struggling with substance use disorders, as well as providing necessary resources to communities affected by these challenges.





Key Provisions









Reauthorization of Programs:



Increased Funding:



Updates to Guidelines:



Enhanced Education:



Loan Repayment and Recovery Support:



The bill modifies existing initiatives related to loan repayments for healthcare professionals and offers additional support for recovery services.







Focus on Affected Communities





In addition to individual support, the legislation emphasizes the importance of addressing the needs of communities significantly impacted by substance abuse. This involves ensuring that community-based resources are funded and effectively integrated into broader health strategies.





Conclusion of Legislative Efforts





This bill represents a comprehensive approach to tackling opioid and substance use disorders by not only reauthorizing and enhancing existing services but also by making critical updates that reflect the evolving understanding of addiction and recovery.





Relevant Companies









ACAD



BIIB



NVCR



: Focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines, changes in healthcare regulations and funding can directly influence its business strategies.





