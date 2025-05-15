Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 2255 - Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 2255 - Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Russell Fry.

The vote was 234-182.

Here is a short summary of a April 28, 2025 version of the bill.

, aims to create a program that allows federal law enforcement officers to purchase their retired service firearms from the federal agency that issued the firearm. Here are the main components of the bill:





Program Establishment





The bill requires the Administrator of General Services to establish a purchasing program within one year of the bill's enactment. This program will enable federal law enforcement officers to buy retired firearms.





Eligibility Criteria





Federal law enforcement officers may purchase a retired firearm if they meet the following conditions:







The purchase must occur within six months after the firearm has been officially retired.



The officer must be in good standing with the agency that employed or employs them.







Cost of the Firearms





These firearms will be sold at their



salvage value



, which is determined based on the firearm's age and condition. This means that the price will reflect how much the firearm is worth after it has been deemed surplus.





Definitions





The bill contains specific definitions for key terms:









Federal law enforcement officer:



Defined as in section 115(c)(1) of Title 18, U.S. Code, and includes retired federal law enforcement officers.



Firearm:



As defined in section 921(a) of Title 18, U.S. Code, excluding any machinegun not lawfully possessed before certain regulations took effect.



Retired firearm:



Any firearm declared surplus by the agency.



Salvage value:



The value of an asset when it has become useless to the owner or the expected amount obtained upon disposal at the end of its useful life.







Conclusion





The bill aims to facilitate the process for federal law enforcement officers to acquire firearms that they have previously used while on duty, under specific conditions and at a value that reflects the firearms' reduced utility.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

