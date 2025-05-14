Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 2243 - LEOSA Reform Act

The House has passed H.R. 2243 - LEOSA Reform Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Don Bacon.

The vote was 229-193.

Here is a short summary of a April 28, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 2243 - LEOSA Reform Act Summary



The "LEOSA Reform Act" aims to modify existing laws related to the carrying of concealed firearms by law enforcement officers, primarily focusing on improving the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act (LEOSA). Here are the main provisions of the bill:





1. Definition Adjustments





The bill seeks to adjust definitions and clarify the rights of law enforcement officers concerning concealed firearm carrying. It involves amendments to sections of title 18 of the United States Code, particularly those that cover the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act and related provisions.





2. Expanded Firearms Carrying Authority





Under the proposed legislation, certain individuals authorized to carry concealed firearms are defined more clearly. This includes current and retired law enforcement officers and extends their rights to carry firearms in specific locations.





3. Changes to Requirements for Carrying Firearms





The bill proposes the following changes regarding qualifications for carrying firearms:







It establishes that individuals must meet standards for firearms training that could come from various recognized sources, including their former agencies, state requirements, or certified instructors within the state.



It ensures that individuals are considered qualified if they have met these training standards within a certain time frame, allowing for flexibility regarding the length of this period.







4. Formalization of Carrying in Federal Facilities





The bill amends regulations regarding the possession of firearms in certain federal facilities, allowing qualified current and retired law enforcement officers to carry firearms in designated civilian public access facilities. This includes federal buildings categorized as Facility Security Level I or II.





5. Conditions of Carrying in Specific Locations





The legislation emphasizes that the authority to carry firearms does not apply in public places where specific laws, such as those concerning common carriers or open public properties, are in effect. This requires the law enforcement officers to understand where they may legally carry their firearms while off duty.





6. Implementation and Compliance





The bill stipulates that states and law enforcement agencies must comply with these new qualifications for individuals carrying firearms under LEOSA. It also ensures that the certification process for firearms training qualification is standardized and clear across jurisdictions.





